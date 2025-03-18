Bucks Council signs deal with Ukraine’s Kyiv region

Buckinghamshire Council and Ukraine’s Kyiv region have signed a joint memorandum of understanding and cooperation.

The agreement was inked during a televised ceremony on Monday morning, held virtually between council leader Martin Tett and his cabinet and Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Martin Tett told Monday’s cabinet meeting: “The Kyiv region is very similar to Buckinghamshire in many respects. A memorandum of understanding is one whereby we will have a lot of joint activity.”

He said this could include education, culture, business, development and would not include any additional cost to taxpayers.

Councillor Tett said the agreement was a gesture of solidarity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He added: “But hopefully as they move into a more peaceful future to build a long-lasting relationship between Buckinghamshire and Ukraine.”

Mr Kalashnyk said: “The signing of the memorandum between Kyiv region and Buckinghamshire is a new level of partnership and we want to build together, expand investments together and create new opportunities together.”

Kyiv was one of the first places in Ukraine to be attacked by Russia in February 2022 and 65 per cent of the region’s territory was occupied at one point.

He said: “Air raids, drone attacks, rocket attacks, constant heavy fighting along the entire front line. This is the reality of all the Ukrainians.

“But here we are not alone, the United Kingdom has been by our side since the first day of the war. Your help is the weapon that stopped the enemy, saved the lives of soldiers and civilians.”