Bucks Council provides additional pension support in response to Government cuts

Bucks Council has announced new measures it will be taking to support residents in response to the Winter Fuel Payment cuts confirmed by the Government.

The authority has revealed it will be running surgeries to assist elderly residents checking their eligibility for Pension Credit.

Bucks Council is encouraging people to attend the free surgeries which will reveal whether they are entitled to keep the Winter Fuel Allowance.

Under changes brought in by the new Government only the poorest of households will still receive the Winter Fuel Allowance, that was previously used by over 10 million people across the UK.

The Government announced in July it would issue payments only to pension credit recipients or claimants of some other means-tested benefits, including universal credit. Around 10 million people are set to lose the allowance this year. Photo from Peter Byrne/PA Images

Pension Credit is a payment from the government, available to those of state pension age who meet certain eligibility criteria. It is paid in addition to a state pension and can amount to up to £3,900 a year. It is designed to top up pension income and help with day to day living costs. The Winter Fuel Allowance can be worth up to an extra £300 a year.

Bucks Council states that the surgeries will take place in libraries and other locations across the county between now and 21 December, which is the cut-off date for applications.

Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett said: “Personally, I am very concerned that the Government has chosen, as we approach winter, to stop the Winter Fuel Payment for almost all pensioners. We know that there are many people who will be very worried about how to pay their heating bills this year or more generally about the ongoing increased cost of living. We do not want the elderly to be forced to choose between ‘heating and eating’.

“We want to make sure that all those who are eligible for these payments are not missing out. The form can appear daunting. While some older residents will be able to ask family or friends to help them fill it in, others may not have that support or may simply not know what Pension Credit is or that they could be eligible. So, we are urging all our senior residents to check or come along and speak to one of the advisors at these surgeries where we can help you get the assistance you are entitled to.”

Estimations made by Bucks Council suggest that more than 5,000 older people in the county could be eligible for the allowance.

Councillor Tett added: “I believe that it is so important that we help the most vulnerable of our older population at this difficult time of year. As with any form of claim for a payment of this type, it can be confusing to make sense of the eligibility criteria and also how to complete your application. This is why I have insisted that we set up these surgeries to support residents and make it as easy as possible for them to claim this payment.”

Bucks Council has provided a full list of the places running surgeries that can be found online here. More information on pension credit can be found on the Government’s website here.