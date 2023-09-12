Bucks Council opens consultation asking residents where and when they feel unsafe
Bucks Council has opened a consultation asking the public how the county can become safer.
The Safer Buckinghamshire board, which is comprised of police, fire service, probation health and social care services, wants residents to fill out its new survey.
Following last year’s community safety survey, the new Safer Buckinghamshire Strategy 2023-26 was developed. Five key priorities for improving community safety and fear of crime were signposted.
To help with the project the board is hoping to discover:
-What impact crime and anti-social behaviour has in local areas
-More about people’s experiences of reporting crime
-How safe or unsafe residents feel in Buckinghamshire
The consultation period lasts until 29 October. The survey can be completed online here. A hard copy can be obtained via email here.
Councillor Thomas Broom said: “On the whole Buckinghamshire is a very safe place to live and visit but like any area, there can be times and locations where issues occur. We are really keen to hear from local residents and others about their experiences and the effect these matters have had on them. We can and do look at the statistics and background data, but this first-hand detail from individuals responding to a survey like this is invaluable in helping us to effectively target our resources and attention to make the best impact and improvement. It doesn’t take long to complete so please take a few minutes to let us know your thoughts.”