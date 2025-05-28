Bucks Council led by Conservative minority after historic election results

Following the local elections, Buckinghamshire Council has announced how it will be run.

The unitary authority was forced into no overall control, with the Conservatives falling one seat short of an outright majority. The party secured 48 seats, just shy of the 49 required for full control.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, who took over as council leader from Councillor Martin Tett, confirmed at the council’s annual meeting last week that he would lead a minority Conservative administration. The previous council leader has stayed on as a councillor but stepped down from a cabinet position.

At the elections on May 1 the Conservatives lost 29 seats, the Liberal Democrats won 27 seats, Independent candidates – including Wycombe Independents – won 13, Reform UK won three, Labour secured four, and the Green Party took two seats.

Speaking at the council’s annual meeting last week, Councillor Broadbent said: “Only one seat and half a percentage point away from securing an outright majority. Consequently, this does officially create a no overall control situation in our council, but that does not mean a lack of control or even inevitable instability. It simply means I will take that strong mandate from the electorate and lead a minority administration.”

At the meeting, he also appointed a fully Conservative cabinet.

This marks the first time since 1973 that the Conservatives have not had a majority control of the local authority in Buckinghamshire. The Tories were the dominant party when Bucks Council was formed in 2020 and also maintained a majority of the previous Bucks County Council for 50 years.