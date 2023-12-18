Bucks Council Leader slammed for 'premature' claims that authority won't go bankrupt

Next year’s finances have not been reviewed yet, according to a rival councillor

The leader of Conservative-led Buckinghamshire Council Martin Tett has been blasted for “talking to the media” about the local unitary authority’s finances.

Councillor Tett’s recent assurance that the council “will not go bankrupt” was dubbed “premature” by opposition group leader Stuart Wilson.

The councillor, who leads the IMPACT Alliance group, said businesses, residents and council members would welcome Cllr Tett’s promise that the council would not issue a Section 114 notice – declaring effective bankruptcy – in the next two years.

Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett

However, Councillor Wilson pointed out that the council budget for 2024/25, which will be finalised in February, has not yet been “scrutinised or approved by members”.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Councillor Tett was telling members at council the other week that they would all have to wait to find out about the budget.

“It seems somewhat premature to be talking to the media about next year’s finances when nothing has been published or reviewed.”

The councillor also hit out at Councillor Tett expressing his fears about the impact of a potential Labour government on the council coffers.

He said: “I am also rather surprised about the comments on what a potential Labour government may or may not do following thirteen years of Conservative-led administrations.”

Councillor Wilson criticised what he called Tory governments’ “massive austerity cuts to public services” and said he hoped for a general election soon.