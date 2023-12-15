Bucks Council releases its full list of roadworks planned for the week leading up to Christmas

The authority has released a truncated list of projects ahead of Christmas

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned works for the week before Christmas.

The authority has released a truncated list of road improvement projects planned under its ongoing scheme for the week starting 18 December.

Bucks Council’s list does not include work authorised by utility companies and some projects are weather dependent, or subject to change due to other factors.

A number of roads are subject to improvement works this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Here is the council’s full list:

Conventional surfacing works

-A421 Buckingham Road, Tingewick - county boundary to Main Street/A421 Tingewick Road roundabout (Friday 15 December to Saturday 23 December)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am. Various other work is taking place during this time to ensure that the network is only disturbed once.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

In addition to the resurfacing, safety barrier repairs are being carried out in the central reservation, crews are refreshing the road markings and replacing cats eyes studs on the dual carriageway.

-Buckingham Road, Addington (Monday 18 December to Wednesday 20 December)

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management between 7am to 7pm.

-Rowland Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20 November to Tuesday 19 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required between 7am to 7pm.

-Chartridge Lane and Park Road, Chesham (Monday 20 November to Saturday 27 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required between 7am to 7pm. These works will be done in two phases to allow a pause for the Christmas and New Year period to minimise disruption for road users. Phase 1 will be completed on Friday 22 December. Phase 2 will commence on Monday 8 January 2024 and complete on Saturday 27 January 2024.

Drainage works

-Brudenell Drive, Marsh Lane and Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 27 November 2023 to Friday 12 January 2024)

Drainage works using both a lane management and give and take traffic management between 8am and 5pm on Brudenell Drive, 7am and 7pm on Marsh Lane and 9:30am and 3:30pm on Lower Road.

Street lighting works

-Marlow: Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Aylesbury: Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various Locations: Upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various Locations: Upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Bourg Walk Bridge: Upgrade of lighting to LED lanterns along the Bourg Walk using partial closure (cyclists are asked to please dismount)

Road safety works

-A355/M40 Beaconsfield Interchange Roundabout (Monday 18 December to Wednesday 20 December)