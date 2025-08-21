Bucks Council leader accepts £4,000 free tickets for sporting events

Buckinghamshire’s council leader has defended his decision to accept tickets worth almost £4,000 for two major sporting events.

Councillor Steven Broadbent accepted hospitality to the Boodles Champion Challenge at Stoke Park on Friday 27 June, where he was given two tickets to the Players’ Enclosure by Stoke Park valued at £1,488.

The following week, on Sunday 6 July, he attended the British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, with two tickets for the Legends Suite provided by the Directors of Silverstone Circuit. Each ticket was valued at £1,195.

The council leader said the events were ‘globally recognised’ and held at ‘critically important economic venues’ for the county.

Cllr Broadbent told the LDRS: “As leader of the council it’s part of my role to be present where crucial conversations take place and where I can have high-level discussions promoting all that our area and our county offers.

“This is about flying the flag for Buckinghamshire – Silverstone sits on the border with West Northants and their council leader was also present at the Grand Prix as were many other politicians of various political parties.

“I make no apology for attending these events. I have declared it in the appropriate and transparent way and the reason I was there is down to the importance of these events and these places to our local economy.”

Cllr Broadbent said it was his job to ensure the county was represented amongst the ‘significant’ stakeholders and attending these events allowed him to have conversations with the likes of the global Chief Executive of Formula One.

He added: “Which would never otherwise easily take place. I will keep doing all I can to make sure I’m putting Buckinghamshire on the map.”

The Boodles is a five-day tennis ‘exhibition’ held in the grounds of Stoke Park near Stoke Poges.

It is described on the company’s website as not only the ‘perfect English garden party’ but a hidden gem of sporting events.

Giving guests the opportunity to watch the world’s top tennis players whilst enjoying the ‘finest cuisine and idyllic surroundings’.

The event combines top-level tennis with luxury hospitality and has become known as one of the social highlights of the season.

Boodles is a luxury British jeweller founded in 1798, which is known for its fine diamond collections and high-end boutiques.

The British Grand Prix is one of the oldest and most prestigious races in Formula 1, held at Silverstone Circuit.

Silverstone is considered the home of British motorsport, and the Legends Suite is one of its most exclusive hospitality areas.