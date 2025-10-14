Bucks Council hails AI for 'transforming' productivity within the authority

Buckinghamshire Council has started using artificial intelligence and automation to help process permit charges and other council admin tasks.

The authority says the use of the tools is helping to “transform” its workplace practices and improve productivity.

Over the past year, the council has started to integrate AI into everyday work, giving staff more time to help residents and reducing the time they spend on admin.

So far, the council has used the tools for a number of tasks, such as permit charge processing, where it has automated CSV exports and email attachments.

Buckinghamshire Council headquarters in Aylesbury

It is also being used across several other departments. In adult social care, scheduling and reminders for care assessment follow-ups are now automated, helping improve timeliness and reduce paperwork.

Waste bin delivery routes are being planned through integrated mapping and automation tools that notify residents and cut down on missed collections.

Meanwhile, HR teams are using automation to search records across Outlook and SharePoint more quickly, improving compliance and reducing manual effort.

The authority said the use of AI is governed by clear standards to make sure it is “safe, ethical and transparent.”

It said in a report: “Trials of AI‑assisted minute‑taking with Microsoft Copilot are saving 30 minutes per meeting on average, improving turnaround and consistency of actions and decisions.

“In Adults’ and Children’s Services, the Magic Notes pilot will cut write‑up/admin time by c. 70%, equating to 6–11 hours saved per practitioner per week, with faster submissions and reported quality/wellbeing gains.

“In Highways, Power Automate workflows have already delivered real FTE savings by removing manual hand‑offs in routine processes, with further opportunities identified for scheduling and case triage.”

Councillor Robert Carington, Cabinet Member for Resources, said the new tools are part of the council’s focus on improving productivity through the use of technologies such as Microsoft Copilot.