Bucks Council deploys additional grass cutting crews to cope with exceptional growth

Bucks Council has revealed today (19 June), that it has brought in additional crews to help with its countywide grass cutting project.

Bucks Council says weather conditions have led to grass and roadside vegetation growing faster than usual this summer. In response to the exceptionally fast growth, extra grass cutting crews have been drafted in by the council.

The authority confirmed its annual programme of grass cutting and weed spraying began recently.

A spokesperson said: “Grass and roadside vegetation has grown even faster than usual for this time of year, following the very wet winter and ongoing spells of heavy rain throughout spring, together with periods of sunshine.”

Bucks Council also revealed that the first of three scheduled cuts at rural road junctions has been completed.

Two cycles of urban verge cuts are also planned in areas the council still looks after. The authority has devolved its responsibilities to parish and town councils in some parts of the county.

Bucks Council encourages residents to report potentially dangerous verges by roadsides on Fix My Street. This year the authority has recorded 150 cuts that were authorised after issues were reported to the council online. This section of the council’s website can be found here.

During the summer period the council is also completing two cycles of weed spraying on all public footways. Crews will use Glyphosate to spray weed, which is not harmful to people or animals and can be used safely close to water courses.

Bucks Council adds that the spray is applied in a fine mist, in very small doses and starts to work within an hour of application. It can only be applied during dry weather.