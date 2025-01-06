Bucks Council confirms number of jobs at risk due to library changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of people who will lose their jobs from cuts to library services will be minimised, Buckinghamshire Council has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 15 full-time equivalent members of staff could be made redundant under a cost-cutting plan the council is calling ‘Library Flex’ agreed by cabinet at a meeting on Thursday (2 January).

The council’s service director for communities Sophie Payne said the authority ‘valued’ its ‘highly skilled’ county libraries team and would try and ‘reduce the scope for compulsory redundancies’ under a staff restructure taking place between now and April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Job vacancies in libraries – of which there are currently four – are also being kept open ‘as far as possible’ to ‘minimise’ layoffs, the council said.

Opening hours at Princes Risborough Library, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The council says introducing Library Flex from June 2025 will save £555,000 a year by 2026/27, following an initial investment of £500,000.

Under the plan, staffed hours will be cut by an average of 26 per cent, but overall hours will be increased at the libraries in Amersham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, Marlow and Princes Risborough.

This will be achieved by installing new self-service technology at these sites to give users access during quieter times without staff being present and to borrow and return books and use computers, printers and Wi-Fi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library staff will still be present during busier hours, while community groups are being encouraged to use the buildings during unstaffed hours.

Residents across Buckinghamshire will have a total of over 100 more hours library access per week at the eight sites where Library Flex is being introduced.

However, the bulk of this will be at Amersham Library in the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, which will pilot opening from 7am-9pm Monday to Friday and from 7am-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The extended opening times will give residents an additional 53 hours a week to access the ‘flagship’ library – a 129 per cent increase on its current hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other seven libraries affected will see more modest extensions to their opening times, with Princes Risborough, for example, gaining 5.5 hours – a 21 per cent increase on its current schedule – and Marlow Library, an extra eight hours – a 23 per cent increase.

Library Flex will not be introduced at High Wycombe Library in the Eden Shopping Centre or at Burnham Library because the layout of the two buildings is ‘not suitable’, according to the council.

However, the Wycombe library will open on a Monday instead of a Sunday based on residents’ feedback, with no change to its overall hours.

The layout of the site will also be modified and the council plans to introduce a ‘health on the high street’ hub on the ground floor, offering services such as blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Burnham, the opening hours will be reduced from 38 to 27 per week to save money after the council failed to recruit enough volunteers to deliver a ‘robust’ service there.

Council leader Martin Tett told Thursday’s meeting he had been ‘very protective of the library service over many years’ but said self-service technology should be embraced to improve access to libraries.

He also claimed there had been a ‘very disingenuous campaign’ in Amersham implying libraries would close and ‘panicking people’, as well as ‘negative, inaccurate’ information about disabled access at libraries under Library Flex.

The council’s own impact assessment says Library Flex has the ‘potential for negative impact’ on people with disabilities who may be ‘unable to use a self-operated service’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the authority said it had taken this into account and would make sure keypads and scanners were at an appropriate height for wheelchair users, as well as providing materials in large print and braille.

During Thursday’s meeting, Councillor Tett also raised what he called a ‘scare story’ of lone women being ‘stalked or attacked’ at libraries during unstaffed hours.

Ms Payne replied: “We will be ensuring that there is live CCTV monitoring. We have already got existing security arrangements locally and we will be building upon those.”

The officer explained this would include features such as panic buttons, emergency phone access and monitoring the number of people entering libraries.