Bucks Council announces plans to transform RAF Halton into large housing development

The council wants to construct at least 1,000 new homes, a new primary school, and improve transport links to and from the village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has announced plans to convert an RAF base in Aylesbury vale into a brand new housing development.

The authority has unveiled plans to transform the RAF Halton base into a new neighbourhood with at least 1,000 new homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When military personnel vacate the site in 2027, Bucks Council hopes to transform the area. Among the facilities and services the council would like to bring to the Bucks village are a primary school, community centre, a restored park and woodland area, and improved transport links.

RAF Halton could be transformed when the military leave in 2027

Bucks Council states that the site is a key location on its long term housing plans for Aylesbury and its wider areas. RAF Halton was identified as a site for growth in the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan 2011-2031 (VALP) which was adopted in 2021.

The authority is looking to build over 30,000 homes during the 20-year period covered by the expansion project.

Bucks Council is discussion with Government officials to help ease the transition process that would see the site go from being a military base to a residential area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authority is asking residents for their views on the project, and a consultation period is open until 4 March, interested parties can comment on the plans online here.

Councillor Peter Strachan said: "The closure of RAF Halton offers an excellent opportunity for the development, largely on brownfield land, of a high-quality residential neighbourhood with associated infrastructure, services and facilities including a primary school, a new local centre and enhanced green spaces.