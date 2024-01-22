Buckingham medical centre could be axed without Government support, says councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Buckingham councillor is calling for Government support to help secure a new medical centre for the town.

Planning permission was granted for the centre in Lace Hill, but changes to interest rates mean the project cannot be completed without additional support.

Councillor Howard Mordue, who has been campaigning for the new facility for over a decade, said,“lives will be at risk”, if the centre is not built.

Councillor Mordue at the site where permission has been granted

Unless work begins on the new centre this year, the project will be abandoned as the money to fund the centre will no longer be available in 2025.

Councillor Mordue is seeking help from the Treasury as the rent value set in 2021 does not take into account the five per cent rise in interest rates which now makes the financial model unviable.

He is seeking senior Government assistance as the District Valuer is refusing to change the rent terms. Property company, Montpelier, is not going forward without a change as it would not generate income from the scheme.

An artist's impression on what the centre would look like

Councillor Mordue said: "Buckingham is a growing and thriving town. but its primary care facilities have totally failed to keep up with increasing demand. They are woefully inadequate, with no proper disabled access and are in a growing state of disrepair. We desperately need action at the highest level to give Buckingham the fit for purpose medical centre that it so badly needs. If we do not get this medical centre the opportunity may be lost forever and medical care in Buckingham will seriously deteriorate putting peoples' health at risk’. The medical centre is alive but in intensive care."

Local MP Greg Smith, and the nearby Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes South, Iain Stewart, have backed the campaign.