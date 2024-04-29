Bucks Council announces first roads to be repaired using HS2 funding agreement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has revealed the first roads that will be receiving upgrades as part of its funding agreement with HS2.

Money has been released from the rail project to allow repair work to take place on a number of routes in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday (27 April), the authority announced that work was beginning on Fidlers Field, Quainton. This will be followed by works on Shipton Lee near Quainton, Frith Hill (the link to South Heath) near Great Missenden, and Kings Lane, The Lee. Where possible we would look to carry out works overnight to minimise disruption, a council official said. All works are expected to be completed by the middle of June, the council added.

Bucks Council has announced the first roads set to benefit from the funding

These roads include roads, or part roads, which have been used as haulage routes for HS2. Hauling work has now been substantially completed on these roads, meaning improvement works can be completed, the authority says.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “It is no secret that we have been in constant negotiation with HS2 to get these funds and we are delighted that the money is now in the bank. We can start repairing some of our roads that have been damaged by the construction of the new high speed rail line.

"The activities of HS2 in Bucks are having a huge impact on our roads and our residents and will continue to do so for many years to come. We are pleased that HS2 Limited has now released the funds for this tranche of roads so we can start bringing them back to a decent maintained state. We will continue to negotiate with HS2 to bring in more money to do other necessary road repairs elsewhere in Bucks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month the Government revealed £8.3 billion earmarked for the HS2 project was being reallocated towards eradicating potholes.

At the time of the announcement Councillor Broadbent called on HS2 officials to release more money to support the improvement of Buckinghamshire roads.