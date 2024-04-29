GALLERY: RAF Freedom Parade in Aylesbury town centre continues long tradition

A special march through Aylesbury town centre took place yesterday to celebrate the local RAF unit.

Members of the RAF Halton group based near Aylesbury marched through the town centre yesterday (28 April).

The march was organised to commemorate the fact that the RAF Halton squadron was given the Freedom of Aylesbury in 1956.

As well as troops marching through the town centre there were speeches from the Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Steven Lambert and Station Commander Wing Commander Peter Seanor. Aylesbury Consort of Voices sang a heartfelt rendition of Jerusalem before the march started.

Members of the Central Band of the Royal Air led the parade, followed by the apprentices and staff of RAF Halton. Some personnel were carrying bayonets and drums were beating throughout the ceremony.

Some residents stopped their shopping and Sunday activities to watch the parade, despite heavy rain pouring down.

Other guests included: Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe, high sheriff of Buckinghamshire Kurshida Mizra, and Aylesbury’s MP Rob Butler.

The Freedom of Aylesbury scroll was read by town clerk Keith Gray.

Councillor Lambert said: “The Mayor and Councillors of the Town of Aylesbury desire to recognise and foster the close and friendly association which exists between the people of Aylesbury and the men and women stationed and serving at Halton.

“Aylesbury was the first town in Buckinghamshire to grant RAF Halton the ‘Freedom’ and it is a privilege both Aylesbury Town and RAF Halton still proudly celebrate today. We are honoured to welcome RAF Halton to Aylesbury and proud of our close association. Long may it continue.”

1 . MCBHnews-29-04-2024-RAF-CENTupload Hundreds marched through a rainy Aylesbury, photo from Laura McG Photography Photo: Laura McGovern Photo Sales

2 . Mayor's speech Councillor Steven Lambert, photo from Laura McG Photography Photo: Laura McGovern Photo Sales

3 . Freedom of Aylesbury RAF Halton was granted the Freedom of Aylesbury in 1956 Photo: Laura McGovern Photo Sales