Bucks Council announces all access events in Aylesbury and High Wycombe supporting autistic community

40 groups will have representatives at the two free events

Bucks Council has announced two all access events aimed at the county’s autistic community.

Once again the local authority is hosting an all access event aimed exclusively at people in Buckinghamshire who are autistic and/or have a learning disability.

It is hoped that those who attend will gain a better understanding of the range of services and support available to them, and that attending will encourage them to live healthy lifestyles.

Two free events will be held next month

Council figures show that there are over 2,400 people with learning difficulties and over 5,000 autistic people in the county.

Whilst many of them are accessing the support systems available to them, Access All Areas aims to showcase the range of things which can help support people who are autistic or have additional needs, to live a fulfilled, independent and healthy life.

Aylesbury is hosting an Access All Areas event on 16 October at The Gateway, and the second event takes place in High Wycombe on 26 October at the Highcrest Academy. Both events run from 10am till 4pm.

These events are free and catered towards autistic children, young people, and adults and/or those with a learning disability. Carers, family members, friends and care workers are also encouraged to attend.

Both events will have stands and interactive learning activities from charities and services who work to support and promote equality for autistic people and/or those who have a learning disability. This includes NHS teams who will be promoting health checks and other checks that can be done at home.

Bucks Council recommends the checks as they can be a active way of picking up on health concerns and preventing more concerns, helping people with learning disabilities stay as healthy as possible. Health professionals will be on hand to talk through what to expect from an annual health check and answer questions.

The council insists that people will learn how they can get their voice heard to influence changes with public services.

Guests can also participate in sporting activities that are set up for everyone to join in with.

There will be designated breakaway areas for anyone needing some time-out and specific quiet hours between 10am to 11am and 3pm to 4pm.

Councillor Angela Macpherson said: “With over 40 exhibitors from health, care, housing, fitness, social and wellbeing sectors and plenty of hands-on demonstrations, the event is a must for anyone with a learning disability.

“If you, a loved one, or a friend can benefit from the Access All Areas event, please come along or encourage others to do so to see what’s on offer. These events are a real must for anyone with a learning disability and their carers so be sure to book your place.”

Dr Sian Roberts, mental health, and learning disability clinical director for Buckinghamshire, added: “People with a learning disability have worse physical and mental health than people without a learning disability. Our challenge is to close this gap and to reduce the numbers of people who die prematurely from preventable causes.”