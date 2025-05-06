Buckinghamshire election results: Every outcome as it happened on a historic day
Yesterday, voters across the county selected the councillors for their wards in Buckinghamshire. This year’s vote will see the number of councillors in the region shrink from 147 to 97 due to boundary changes.
Here are the results from this year’s local elections:
9pm
Bucks Council has lost its majority falling one seat short of the amount needed. Here is a breakdown of how each party will be represented in Buckinghamshire going forward: Conservatives: 48, Liberal Democrats 27, Independents 11, Labour Party 4, Reform UK 3, Green Party 2, and Wycombe Independents 2.
8:20pm
Ridgeway West
Elected: Robert Peter Flavio Carington (Conservative) – 1,202 votes
Elected: Shade Adoh (Conservative) – 1,071 votes
Third: Graham Stuart Liggins (Reform UK) – 759 votes
Fourth: Russell Matthew Shea (Reform UK) – 569 votes
Fifth: Victoria Nuthall (Independent) – 502 votes
Sixth: Ian Kenneth Leeper (Liberal Democrat) – 484 votes
Seventh: Bernadette Graham (Liberal Democrat) – 419 votes
Eighth: Gemma Tracy McGough-Colin (Green) – 252 votes
Ninth: David Wallace (Independent) – 232 votes
Tenth: David Frank Riddington (Labour) – 171 votes
Quainton
Elected: Phil Gomm (Conservative) – 757 votes
Second: Ben Harris (Liberal Democrat) – 610 votes
Third: Brandon Lee Martin (Reform UK) – 272 votes
Fourth: Maxine Myatt (Labour) – 102 votes
Fifth: Nicola Smith (Green) – 70 votes
Princes Risborough
Elected: Gary Charles Hall (Conservative) – 1,208 votes
Elected: Matthew John Walsh (Conservative) – 1,173 votes
Third: Ian Andrew Churchill (Liberal Democrat) – 1,031 votes
Fourth: Audoen Marian Healy (Liberal Democrat) – 848 votes
Fifth: Andy Ball (Independent) – 543 votes
Sixth: John Colinswood (Reform UK) – 529 votes
Seventh: Ed Bussey (Reform UK) – 524 votes
Eighth: Josephine Nneka Biss (Independent) – 325 votes
Ninth: Ian Michael Parkinson (Independent) - 195 votes
Tenth: Richard John Pither (Labour) – 178 votes
7:50pm
Penn, Tylers Green and Loudwater
Elected: Michael George West (Liberal Democrat) – 1,495 votes
Elected: Jonathan David Hammond Waters (Liberal Democrat) – 1,416 votes
Third: Nathan Andrew Thomas (Conservative) – 1,115 votes
Fourth: Katrina Suzanne Atkins Wood (Conservative) 1,050 votes
Fifth: Philip Hudson (Reform UK) – 784 votes
Sixth: Paul Strange (Reform UK) – 743 votes
Seventh: Steve Guy (Labour) – 223 votes
Eighth: Karl Newton (Labour) – 207 votes
Newton Longville
Elected: Caroline Labiba Cornell (Conservative) – 886 votes
Elected: Jilly Jordan (Conservative) – 843 votes
Third: Alison Huizeling (Reform UK) – 691 votes
Fourth: Robert Leslie Rice (Reform UK) – 668 votes
Fifth: Andrew Jones (Liberal Democrat) – 571 votes
Sixth: Malcolm Newing (Liberal Democrat) – 505 votes
Seventh: Daniel Richard Storey (Labour) – 354 votes
Eighth: Nicholas George Lyon (Labour) – 221 votes
Ninth: Alison Clare Hockings (Green Party) – 180 votes
Marlow
Elected: Anna Victoria Crabtree (Liberal Democrat) – 1,937 votes
Elected: Alex Collingwood (Conservative) – 1,733 votes
Elected: Carol Heap (Conservative) – 1,593 votes
Fourth: Jocelyn Towns (Conservative) – 1,533 votes
Fifth: James Robert Currie (Liberal Democrat) – 1,357 votes
Sixth: Mark Andrew Skoyles (Independent) – 1,275 votes
Seventh: Ivan Sheiham (Liberal Democrat) – 1,167 votes
Eighth: John Ansell (Reform UK) – 934 votes
Ninth: Terry Bowman (Reform UK) – 863 votes
Tenth: Tobias Da Costa (Reform UK) – 768 votes
Eleventh: Colin John Beckley (Green Party) – 479 votes
Twelfth: Andy Ford (Labour) – 377 votes
Thirteenth: Alessandra Barrow (Labour) – 300 votes
Fourteenth: Josh Pert (Labour) – 196 votes
7pm
Long Crendon
Elected: Clive Burke Harriss (Conservative) – 591 votes
Second: Paul Baillieu Norman (Green Party) – 456 votes
Third: Miff Chichester (Reform UK) – 284 votes
Fourth: Julian Alexander Newman (Liberal Democrat) – 216 votes
Fifth: Andy Blackaby-Iles (Labour) – 66 votes
Gerrards Cross and Denham
Elected: Michael William Robert Bracken (Conservative) – 1,861 votes
Elected: Thomas Edward Dudley Broom (Conservative) – 1,704 votes
Elected: Jaspal Singh Chhokar (Conservative) – 1,700 votes
Fourth: Sarah Davey (Reform UK) – 1,133 votes
Fifth: Tim Greenfield (Reform UK) – 1,124 votes
Sixth: Andrew Alexander Wood (Independent) – 1,122 votes
Seventh: John Anthony O'Keeffe (Reform UK) – 991 votes
Eighth: Heena Amarshi (Liberal Democrat) – 757 votes
Ninth: Stuart James Victor Galloway (Liberal Democrat) – 752 votes
Tenth: Sevgi Arslan (Liberal Democrat) – 595 votes
Eleventh: Bob Hundal (Green Party) – 406 votes
Twelfth: Michael Anthony Kavanagh (Labour) – 274 votes
Thirteenth: Mirji Ranganath (Labour) – 268 votes
Flackwell Heath and the Wooburns
Elected: Penny Drayton (Independent) – 2,523 votes
Elected: Larisa Townsend (Independent) – 2,456 votes
Elected: Stuart Wilson (Independent) – 2,442 votes
Fourth: Kirsty Griffiths (Conservative) – 987 votes
Fifth: Steven James Barrett (Conservative) – 888 votes
Sixth: Carole Mary Earle (Reform UK) – 866 votes
Seventh: Darryl Earle (Reform UK) – 828 votes
Eighth: Anna Robinson (Conservative) – 795 votes
Ninth: William Ireland (Reform UK) – 713 votes
Tenth: Christopher Nigel Tolmie (Liberal Democrat) – 271 votes
Eleventh: James Lawson (Labour) – 265 votes
Twelfth: Christine Leech (Labour) – 227 votes
Thirteenth: Andy Sedgwick (Labour) – 198 votes
Farnhams and Stoke Poges
Elected: Dev Dhillon (Conservative) – 1,628 votes
Elected: David William Moore (Conservative) – 1,622 votes
Elected: Thomas Neil Hogg (Conservative) – 1,482 votes
Fourth: Karen Perez (Reform UK) – 916 votes
Fifth: Val Ackrill (Reform UK) – 899 votes
Sixth: Ben White (Reform UK) – 846 votes
Seventh: Andrew Cowen (Liberal Democrat) – 622 votes
Eighth: Susan Pearson (Liberal Democrat) – 613 votes
Ninth: Jeff Herschel (Liberal Democrat) – 557 votes
Tenth: Charlie Davies (Labour) – 287 votes
Eleventh: Randeep Singh Sidhu (Labour) – 262 votes
Twelfth: Samuel James Lane (Labour) – 253 votes
Chesham South
Elected: Alan Keith Bacon (Liberal Democrat) – 1,886 votes
Elected: Parveiz Aslam (Liberal Democrat) – 1,848 votes
Third: Joseph Lisle Maurice Baum (Conservative) – 1,102 votes
Fourth: Gordon Timothy Adams (Conservative) – 963 votes
Fifth: William Edward Gibbon (Reform UK) – 555 votes
Sixth: Chris Hamilton (Reform UK) – 544 votes
Seventh: Catherine Mary Lowe (Green Party) – 307 votes
Eighth: John Edward Lowe (Green Party) – 171 votes
Ninth: Fiona Collins (Labour) – 123 votes
Tenth: Tim Starkey (Labour) – 102 votes
Chesham North
Elected: Mohammad Fayyaz (Liberal Democrat) – 2,501 votes
Elected: Justine Fulford (Liberal Democrat) – 2,440 votes
Elected: Frances Kneller (Liberal Democrat) – 2,265 votes
Fourth: Jane Emma MacBean (Conservative) – 1,476 votes
Fifth: Majid Ditta (Conservative) – 1,235 votes
Sixth: Qaser Chaudhry (Conservative) – 1,215 votes
Seventh: Stephen Andrew Bateman (Reform UK) – 930 votes
Eighth: Barry Harding (Reform UK) – 853 votes
Ninth: Laurence Jarvis (Reform UK) – 841 votes
Tenth: Alastair James Chapman-Amey (Labour) – 379 votes
Bierton, Kingsbrook and Wing
Elected: Julie Elizabeth Ward (Conservative) – 830 votes
Elected: Kathy Gibbon (Reform UK) – 642 votes
Third: Luke McGuffie (Reform UK) – 580 votes
Fourth: Khalid Khan (Conservative) – 517 votes
Fifth: Helen Rebecca Sunday (Independent) – 466 votes
Sixth: Alison Frances Morris (Labour) – 455 votes
Seventh: Sanchia Davidson (Independent) – 436 votes
Eighth: Eris Reynold Robertson (Labour) – 430 votes
Ninth: Phanindar Koya (Liberal Democrat) – 417 votes
Tenth: Ian Davidson (Green Party) – 322 votes
Eleventh: Sam Mitchell-Wadhwa (Liberal Democrat) – 285 votes
6:15pm
Chalfont St Giles and Little Chalfont
Elected: Martin Tett (Conservative) – 2,269 votes
Elected: Carl James Jackson (Conservative) – 2,173 votes
Elected: Simon Paul Rouse (Conservative) – 2,141 votes
Fourth: Jane Elizabeth Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat) – 2,050 votes
Fifth: Rob Gill (Liberal Democrat) – 1,947 votes
Sixth: Grant Alexander Kirkby (Liberal Democrat) – 1,636 votes
Seventh: Bertie Waters (Reform UK) – 749 votes
Eighth: Stanislav Kudryashov (Reform UK) – 642 votes
Ninth: Vaibhav Khandge (Reform UK) – 636 votes
Tenth: Dominick Sebastian Luke Pegram (Green Party) – 336 votes
Eleventh: Paul Charles Harwood (Labour) – 166 votes
Castlefield and Oakridge
Elected: Majid Hussain (Labour) – 1,419 votes
Elected: Mohammad Ayub (Conservative) – 1,313 votes
Third: Karen Bates (Labour) – 1,128 votes
Fourth: Mariana Rughinis (Conservative) – 906 votes
Fifth: Julia Ginger (Reform UK) – 172 votes
Sixth: Simon Istef (Reform UK) – 135 votes
Seventh: Hartley Hills Patterson (Liberal Democrat) – 130 votes
Eighth: Alison May Harmsworth (Liberal Democrat) – 129 votes
Burnham
Elected: Paul James Kelly (Conservative) – 1,289 votes
Elected: Kirsten Ashman (Conservative) – 1,120 votes
Elected: Cole Caesar (Reform UK) – 1,078 votes
Fourth: Santokh Singh Chhokar (Conservative) – 952 votes
Fifth: Carole Doel (Reform UK) – 945 votes
Sixth: Michele Le Tissier (Reform UK) – 929 votes
Seventh: Carol Lesley Linton (Liberal Democrat) – 760 votes
Eighth: Mark Ian Boden (Liberal Democrat) – 653 votes
Ninth: Roxanna Pasha (Liberal Democrat) – 544 votes
Tenth: Avinash Shinde (Labour) – 479 votes
Eleventh: Alexa Anne Collins (Labour) – 444 votes
Twelfth: Carter Ellen (Labour) – 370 votes
Beaconsfield
Elected: Jackson Ng (Conservative) – 1,266 votes
Elected: Christine Elisabeth Adali (Liberal Democrat) – 1,016 votes
Third: Alastair John Pike (Conservative) – 858 votes
Fourth: Susanne Lee Hardvendel (Liberal Democrat) – 851 votes
Fifth: Alison Jane Wheelhouse (Independent) – 793 votes
Sixth: Elaine Ann Daley-Yates (Reform UK) – 494 votes
Seventh: Chris Grimes-Crompton (Reform UK) – 490 votes
Eighth: Geoffrey Martyn Bourne (Green Party) – 139 votes
Ninth: Alison Carolyn Raby (Labour) – 100 votes
Tenth: Gary Beckwith (Labour) – 92 votes
Aylesbury West
Elected: Nidhi Mehta (Liberal Democrat) – 809 votes
Elected: Alan Neale Sherwell (Liberal Democrat) – 808 votes
Third Sarah James (Independent) – 697 votes
Fourth: Adam Goodyer-Poland (Independent) – 656 votes
Fifth: Robert Alan Brook (Reform UK) – 587 votes
Sixth: Chris Kerley (Reform UK) – 529 votes
Seventh: Jimi Awosika (Conservative) – 372 votes
Eighth: Lily Charlotte Crawford (Labour) – 358 votes
Ninth: Natalie Roberts (Conservative) – 353 votes
Tenth: Vernon Clive Sharples (Labour) – 279 votes
Eleventh: Raj Pasupuleti (Reform UK) – 172
Twelfth: Andrew James Capjon (Green Party) – 141 votes
Aylesbury South West
Elected: Waheed Raja (Liberal Democrat) – 1,042 votes
Elected: Niknam Hussain (Liberal Democrat) – 982 votes
Third: Mike Attrill (Reform UK) – 557 votes
Fourth: Mark Alan Thompson (Reform UK) – 498 votes
Fifth: Ansar Gulzar (Labour) – 413 votes
Sixth: Tanya Warshaw (Labour) – 411 votes
Seventh: Gillian Ann Neale-Sheppard (Conservative) – 346 votes
Eighth: Sarah Sproat (Conservative) – 285 votes
Ninth: Julie Elizabeth Atkins (Green Party) – 243 votes
5:55pm
Abbey
Elected: Lesley Mary Clarke (Conservative) – 1,021 votes
Elected: Mahboob Bhatti Hussain (Conservative) – 659 votes
Third: Michelle Parry (Labour) – 580 votes
Fourth: Adam Eveleigh (Labour) – 561 votes
Fifth: Richard Russell (Reform UK) – 390 votes
Sixth: Rani Chanda Sahar (Independent) – 340 votes
Seventh: Tamsin Nicola Holkham (Liberal Democrats) – 281 votes
Eighth: Aatif Masood Kayyani (Independent) – 275 votes
Ninth: Sophie Charlotte Lou (Liberal Democrat) – 258 votes
Amersham and Chesham Bois
Elected: Mark Andrew Roberts (Liberal Democrat) – 2,996 votes
Elected: Dominic John Pinkney (Liberal Democrat) 2,924 votes
Elected: Kelly Thornton (Liberal Democrat) – 2,906 votes
Fourth: David William King (Conservative) – 2,335 votes
Fifth: Arvind Maheshwari (Conservative) – 1,936 votes
Sixth: Sharad Kumar Jha (Conservative) – 1,910 votes
Seventh: Robin Harker (Reform UK) – 914 votes
Eighth: Jay Andrews (Reform UK) – 839 votes
Ninth: Jesper Hausner Andersen (Reform UK) – 773 votes
Tenth: Gavin Bruce Page (Labour) – 359 votes
Eleventh: Christopher Charles Mellor (Independent) – 271 votes
Aylesbury North
Elected: Raj Wali Khan (Liberal Democrat) – 1,108 votes
Elected: Susan Ann Morgan (Liberal Democrat) – 1,094 votes
Third: Margaret Yvonne Crompton (Reform UK) – 507 votes
Fourth: Stephen Swain (Reform UK) – 437 votes
Fifth: Tina Cardy (Labour) – 412 votes
Sixth: Rob Marshall (Labour) – 376 votes
Seventh: Kieran George Kevin Guilfoyle Coburn (Conservative) – 358 votes
Eighth: Sophie Elizabeth Vaughan-Evans (Conservative) – 331 votes
Ninth: Colin Norman Bloxham (Green Party) – 226 votes
Tenth: Alex Slater – (Independent) – 43 votes
Eleventh: Paul John Tovey – (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 40 votes
5:30pm:
Ridgeway East
Elected: David James Carroll (Conservative) – 1,488 votes
Elected: Steven Broadbent (Conservative) – 1,415 votes
Third: Russell Warren Jarvis (Reform UK) – 775 votes
Fourth: Sid Sibthorp (Reform UK) – 644 votes
Fifth: Bob Bradnock (Liberal Democrat) – 621 votes
Sixth: Dave Frearson (Liberal Democrat) – 485 votes
Seventh: David Stephen Hughes (Green Party) – 291 votes
Eighth: Lynne Patricia Upton (Labour) – 240 votes
Ninth: Yvonne Dorette Wilding (Social Democratic Party) – 154 votes
5:25pm
Marsh and Micklefield
Elected: Trevor Snaith (Independent) – 733 votes
Elected: Khalil Ahmed) (Independent) – 639 votes
Third: Paula Louise Lee (Liberal Democrat) – 628 votes
Fourth: Ian Douglas Morton (Liberal Democrat) – 622 votes
Fifth: Ian Bates (Labour) – 276 votes
Sixth: Nabeela Naheed Rana (Conservative) – 269 votes
Seventh: Julie Wilkinson (Labour) – 247 votes
Eighth: Khadija Maaref (Conservative) – 232 votes
Ivinghoe
Elected: Peter Charles Brazier (Conservative) – 1,105 votes
Elected: Chris Poll (Conservative) – 1,081 votes
Third: Harry Robert Murgatroyd (Labour) – 735 votes
Fourth: Trish Owen (Labour) – 679 votes
Fifth: Andrew Eaves (Reform UK) – 635 votes
Sixth: Amanda Linda Trayte (Reform UK) – 630 votes
Seventh: Johanna Wheeler (Green Party) – 372 votes
Eighth: Michael John Culverhouse (Green Party) – 369 votes
Ninth: Andrew John Cole (Liberal Democrat) – 332 votes
Tenth: Jeremy Leonard (liberal Democrat) – 226 votes
Haddenham and Stone
Elected: Greg Smith (Green Party) – 1,539 votes
Elected: Maru Mormina (Green Party) – 979 votes
Third: Steve Michael Jackson (Conservative) – 818 votes
Fourth: Bobby Sibanda (Conservative) – 806 votes
Fifth: Sarah Kennedy (Reform UK) – 679 votes
Sixth: Reggie Patterson (Reform UK) – 604 votes
Seventh: Steven Michael Judge – (Liberal Democrat) – 416 votes
Eighth: Carmel Traynor – (Liberal Democrat) – 344 votes
Ninth: Annie Baughan (Labour) – 266 votes
Tenth: George Julian Millo (Social Democratic Party) – 85 votes
Horwood
Elected: John Robert Chilver (Conservative) – 514 votes
Second: Steph Harwood (Reform UK) – 469 votes
Third: Stanley Cohen (Labour) – 211 votes
Fourth: Ciaran Bradley Smith (Liberal Democrat) – 188 votes
Fifth: Janet Pentony (Green Party) – 102 votes
Aylesbury South East
Elected: Sherrilyn Anne Bateman (Liberal Democrat) – 944 votes
Elected: Tim Dixon (Liberal Democrat) – 903 votes
Third: Matt Webb (Reform UK) – 774 votes
Fourth: Bryn Blake (Reform UK) – 718 votes
Fifth: Prakash Kumar Dey (Conservative) – 661 votes
Sixth: Milika Ahsan (Conservative) – 657 votes
Seventh: Mark Trevor Bateman (Labour) – 563 votes
Eighth: Arden Elle Marshall (Labour) – 477 votes
Ninth: Greg Smith (Green Party) – 232 votes
Hazlemere
Elected: Ed Gemmell (Independent) – 1,334 votes
Elected: Catherine Joan Oliver (Conservative) – 923 votes
Third: Matthew James Dean (Reform UK) – 681 votes
Fourth: Mimi Harker (Conservative) – 680 votes
Fifth: Robert James Steenkamp (Liberal Democrat) – 546 votes
Sixth: John Geoffrey Rhodes (Reform UK) – 543 votes
Seventh: Dominique Macfarlane (Liberal Democrat) – 372 votes
Downley
Elected: Hazel Arthur-Hewitt (Labour) – 577 votes
Second: Paul Richard Turner (Conservative) – 559 votes
Third: Richard Maddock (Reform UK) – 236 votes
Fourth: Ray Farmer (Liberal Democrat) – 142 votes
4:45pm
Totteridge and Bowerdean
Elected: Julia Denise Wassell (Wycombe Independent) – 1,179 votes
Elected: Imran Hussain (Wycombe Independent) – 1,149 votes
Third: Chaudhry Ansar (Liberal Democrat) – 767 votes
Fourth: Ben James Holkham (Liberal Democrat) – 662 votes
Fifth: Mark Adrian Adkins (Reform UK) – 394 votes
Sixth: Karen Carter (Labour) – 303 votes
Seventh: Stephen Lugg (Reform UK) – 298 votes
Eighth: Henry Oriabure (Labour) – 245 votes
Ninth: Richard David Peters (Conservative) – 154 votes
Tenth: Lakshan Wanigasooriya (Conservative) – 130 votes
Eleventh: Adam James Williams (Social Democratic Party) – 34 votes
Grendon Underwood and The Claydons
Elected: Frank Mahon (Conservative) – 1,372 votes
Elected: Patrick Joseph Fealey (Conservative) – 1,067 votes
Third: Paul Irwin (Reform UK) – 965 votes
Fourth: Sarah Ruth Jeffreys (Liberal Democrat) – 584 votes
Fifth: Ivo Haest (Liberal Democrat) – 511 votes
Sixth: Clare Elisabeth Butler (Green Party) – 457 votes
Seventh: Marion Lynch (Labour) – 246 votes
Eighth: Steve Upton (Labour) – 197 votes
4:30pm
Iver
Elected:Wendy Allison Matthews (Conservative) – 743 votes
Elected: Paul James Griffin (Independent) – 721 votes
Third: Prerna Lau Bhardwaj (Conservative) – 579 votes
Fourth: Luisa Katherine Sullivan (Independent) – 544 votes
Fifth: Alison Elizabeth Mueller (Reform UK) – 515 votes
Sixth: Richard Stuttard (Reform UK) – 507 votes
Seventh: Julie Cook (Liberal Democrats) – 383 votes
Eighth: Nadeem Siddiqui (Labour) – 249 votes
Ninth: Erin Lyon (Labour) – 230 votes
Tenth: Martin Bol Deng Aleu (liberal Democrats) – 161 votes
4:25pm
Aston Clinton and Weston Turville
Elected: Mike Collins (Conservative) – 914 votes
Elected: Steve Bowles (Conservative – 910 votes
Third: John Baker (Reform UK) – 794 votes
Fourth: Robert Knight (Reform UK) – 709 votes
Fifth: Jeremy Hodge (Liberal Democrats) – 449 votes
Sixth: Sally Barnham (Liberal Democrats) – 410 votes
Seventh: Helen Rosemary Jones (Labour) – 341 votes
Eighth: Coral Simpson (Green Party) – 261 votes
Ninth: Philip McGoldrick (Labour) – 196 votes
3:40pm
Disraeli
Elected: Maz Hussain (Conservative) – 642 votes
Second: Zafer Ali (Labour) – 589 votes
Third: Louise Gaunt (Reform UK) – 180 votes
Fourth: Brandon Tester (Liberal Democrats) – 108 votes
3:05pm
Booker & Cressex
Elected: Arman Alam (Conservative) – 475 votes
Second: Brian Pearce (Reform UK) – 385 votes
Third: Philippe Lefevre (Labour) – 354 votes
Fourth: Michael George Mill (Liberal Democrats) – 162 votes
Chiltern Villages
Elected: Mark Lawson Turner (Independent) – 810 votes
Second: David Martyn Watson (Conservative) – 422 votes
Third: Sarah Louise Hopperton (Reform UK) – 221 votes
Fourth: Tony Hill (Liberal Democrats) – 160 votes
Fifth: Fizza Shah (Labour) – 83 votes