Buckinghamshire election results: Every outcome as it happened on a historic day

We’re covering the results from today’s election count in Buckinghamshire as the Conservatives hope to maintain control of the unitary authority.

Yesterday, voters across the county selected the councillors for their wards in Buckinghamshire. This year’s vote will see the number of councillors in the region shrink from 147 to 97 due to boundary changes.

Here are the results from this year’s local elections:

9pm

Bucks Council has lost its majority falling one seat short of the amount needed. Here is a breakdown of how each party will be represented in Buckinghamshire going forward: Conservatives: 48, Liberal Democrats 27, Independents 11, Labour Party 4, Reform UK 3, Green Party 2, and Wycombe Independents 2.

8:20pm

Ridgeway West

Elected: Robert Peter Flavio Carington (Conservative) – 1,202 votes

Elected: Shade Adoh (Conservative) – 1,071 votes

Third: Graham Stuart Liggins (Reform UK) – 759 votes

Fourth: Russell Matthew Shea (Reform UK) – 569 votes

Fifth: Victoria Nuthall (Independent) – 502 votes

Sixth: Ian Kenneth Leeper (Liberal Democrat) – 484 votes

Seventh: Bernadette Graham (Liberal Democrat) – 419 votes

Eighth: Gemma Tracy McGough-Colin (Green) – 252 votes

Ninth: David Wallace (Independent) – 232 votes

Tenth: David Frank Riddington (Labour) – 171 votes

Quainton

Elected: Phil Gomm (Conservative) – 757 votes

Second: Ben Harris (Liberal Democrat) – 610 votes

Third: Brandon Lee Martin (Reform UK) – 272 votes

Fourth: Maxine Myatt (Labour) – 102 votes

Fifth: Nicola Smith (Green) – 70 votes

Princes Risborough

Elected: Gary Charles Hall (Conservative) – 1,208 votes

Elected: Matthew John Walsh (Conservative) – 1,173 votes

Third: Ian Andrew Churchill (Liberal Democrat) – 1,031 votes

Fourth: Audoen Marian Healy (Liberal Democrat) – 848 votes

Fifth: Andy Ball (Independent) – 543 votes

Sixth: John Colinswood (Reform UK) – 529 votes

Seventh: Ed Bussey (Reform UK) – 524 votes

Eighth: Josephine Nneka Biss (Independent) – 325 votes

Ninth: Ian Michael Parkinson (Independent) - 195 votes

Tenth: Richard John Pither (Labour) – 178 votes

7:50pm

Penn, Tylers Green and Loudwater

Elected: Michael George West (Liberal Democrat) – 1,495 votes

Elected: Jonathan David Hammond Waters (Liberal Democrat) – 1,416 votes

Third: Nathan Andrew Thomas (Conservative) – 1,115 votes

Fourth: Katrina Suzanne Atkins Wood (Conservative) 1,050 votes

Fifth: Philip Hudson (Reform UK) – 784 votes

Sixth: Paul Strange (Reform UK) – 743 votes

Seventh: Steve Guy (Labour) – 223 votes

Eighth: Karl Newton (Labour) – 207 votes

Newton Longville

Elected: Caroline Labiba Cornell (Conservative) – 886 votes

Elected: Jilly Jordan (Conservative) – 843 votes

Third: Alison Huizeling (Reform UK) – 691 votes

Fourth: Robert Leslie Rice (Reform UK) – 668 votes

Fifth: Andrew Jones (Liberal Democrat) – 571 votes

Sixth: Malcolm Newing (Liberal Democrat) – 505 votes

Seventh: Daniel Richard Storey (Labour) – 354 votes

Eighth: Nicholas George Lyon (Labour) – 221 votes

Ninth: Alison Clare Hockings (Green Party) – 180 votes

Marlow

Elected: Anna Victoria Crabtree (Liberal Democrat) – 1,937 votes

Elected: Alex Collingwood (Conservative) – 1,733 votes

Elected: Carol Heap (Conservative) – 1,593 votes

Fourth: Jocelyn Towns (Conservative) – 1,533 votes

Fifth: James Robert Currie (Liberal Democrat) – 1,357 votes

Sixth: Mark Andrew Skoyles (Independent) – 1,275 votes

Seventh: Ivan Sheiham (Liberal Democrat) – 1,167 votes

Eighth: John Ansell (Reform UK) – 934 votes

Ninth: Terry Bowman (Reform UK) – 863 votes

Tenth: Tobias Da Costa (Reform UK) – 768 votes

Eleventh: Colin John Beckley (Green Party) – 479 votes

Twelfth: Andy Ford (Labour) – 377 votes

Thirteenth: Alessandra Barrow (Labour) – 300 votes

Fourteenth: Josh Pert (Labour) – 196 votes

7pm

Long Crendon

Elected: Clive Burke Harriss (Conservative) – 591 votes

Second: Paul Baillieu Norman (Green Party) – 456 votes

Third: Miff Chichester (Reform UK) – 284 votes

Fourth: Julian Alexander Newman (Liberal Democrat) – 216 votes

Fifth: Andy Blackaby-Iles (Labour) – 66 votes

Gerrards Cross and Denham

Elected: Michael William Robert Bracken (Conservative) – 1,861 votes

Elected: Thomas Edward Dudley Broom (Conservative) – 1,704 votes

Elected: Jaspal Singh Chhokar (Conservative) – 1,700 votes

Fourth: Sarah Davey (Reform UK) – 1,133 votes

Fifth: Tim Greenfield (Reform UK) – 1,124 votes

Sixth: Andrew Alexander Wood (Independent) – 1,122 votes

Seventh: John Anthony O'Keeffe (Reform UK) – 991 votes

Eighth: Heena Amarshi (Liberal Democrat) – 757 votes

Ninth: Stuart James Victor Galloway (Liberal Democrat) – 752 votes

Tenth: Sevgi Arslan (Liberal Democrat) – 595 votes

Eleventh: Bob Hundal (Green Party) – 406 votes

Twelfth: Michael Anthony Kavanagh (Labour) – 274 votes

Thirteenth: Mirji Ranganath (Labour) – 268 votes

Flackwell Heath and the Wooburns

Elected: Penny Drayton (Independent) – 2,523 votes

Elected: Larisa Townsend (Independent) – 2,456 votes

Elected: Stuart Wilson (Independent) – 2,442 votes

Fourth: Kirsty Griffiths (Conservative) – 987 votes

Fifth: Steven James Barrett (Conservative) – 888 votes

Sixth: Carole Mary Earle (Reform UK) – 866 votes

Seventh: Darryl Earle (Reform UK) – 828 votes

Eighth: Anna Robinson (Conservative) – 795 votes

Ninth: William Ireland (Reform UK) – 713 votes

Tenth: Christopher Nigel Tolmie (Liberal Democrat) – 271 votes

Eleventh: James Lawson (Labour) – 265 votes

Twelfth: Christine Leech (Labour) – 227 votes

Thirteenth: Andy Sedgwick (Labour) – 198 votes

Farnhams and Stoke Poges

Elected: Dev Dhillon (Conservative) – 1,628 votes

Elected: David William Moore (Conservative) – 1,622 votes

Elected: Thomas Neil Hogg (Conservative) – 1,482 votes

Fourth: Karen Perez (Reform UK) – 916 votes

Fifth: Val Ackrill (Reform UK) – 899 votes

Sixth: Ben White (Reform UK) – 846 votes

Seventh: Andrew Cowen (Liberal Democrat) – 622 votes

Eighth: Susan Pearson (Liberal Democrat) – 613 votes

Ninth: Jeff Herschel (Liberal Democrat) – 557 votes

Tenth: Charlie Davies (Labour) – 287 votes

Eleventh: Randeep Singh Sidhu (Labour) – 262 votes

Twelfth: Samuel James Lane (Labour) – 253 votes

Chesham South

Elected: Alan Keith Bacon (Liberal Democrat) – 1,886 votes

Elected: Parveiz Aslam (Liberal Democrat) – 1,848 votes

Third: Joseph Lisle Maurice Baum (Conservative) – 1,102 votes

Fourth: Gordon Timothy Adams (Conservative) – 963 votes

Fifth: William Edward Gibbon (Reform UK) – 555 votes

Sixth: Chris Hamilton (Reform UK) – 544 votes

Seventh: Catherine Mary Lowe (Green Party) – 307 votes

Eighth: John Edward Lowe (Green Party) – 171 votes

Ninth: Fiona Collins (Labour) – 123 votes

Tenth: Tim Starkey (Labour) – 102 votes

Chesham North

Elected: Mohammad Fayyaz (Liberal Democrat) – 2,501 votes

Elected: Justine Fulford (Liberal Democrat) – 2,440 votes

Elected: Frances Kneller (Liberal Democrat) – 2,265 votes

Fourth: Jane Emma MacBean (Conservative) – 1,476 votes

Fifth: Majid Ditta (Conservative) – 1,235 votes

Sixth: Qaser Chaudhry (Conservative) – 1,215 votes

Seventh: Stephen Andrew Bateman (Reform UK) – 930 votes

Eighth: Barry Harding (Reform UK) – 853 votes

Ninth: Laurence Jarvis (Reform UK) – 841 votes

Tenth: Alastair James Chapman-Amey (Labour) – 379 votes

Bierton, Kingsbrook and Wing

Elected: Julie Elizabeth Ward (Conservative) – 830 votes

Elected: Kathy Gibbon (Reform UK) – 642 votes

Third: Luke McGuffie (Reform UK) – 580 votes

Fourth: Khalid Khan (Conservative) – 517 votes

Fifth: Helen Rebecca Sunday (Independent) – 466 votes

Sixth: Alison Frances Morris (Labour) – 455 votes

Seventh: Sanchia Davidson (Independent) – 436 votes

Eighth: Eris Reynold Robertson (Labour) – 430 votes

Ninth: Phanindar Koya (Liberal Democrat) – 417 votes

Tenth: Ian Davidson (Green Party) – 322 votes

Eleventh: Sam Mitchell-Wadhwa (Liberal Democrat) – 285 votes

6:15pm

Chalfont St Giles and Little Chalfont

Elected: Martin Tett (Conservative) – 2,269 votes

Elected: Carl James Jackson (Conservative) – 2,173 votes

Elected: Simon Paul Rouse (Conservative) – 2,141 votes

Fourth: Jane Elizabeth Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat) – 2,050 votes

Fifth: Rob Gill (Liberal Democrat) – 1,947 votes

Sixth: Grant Alexander Kirkby (Liberal Democrat) – 1,636 votes

Seventh: Bertie Waters (Reform UK) – 749 votes

Eighth: Stanislav Kudryashov (Reform UK) – 642 votes

Ninth: Vaibhav Khandge (Reform UK) – 636 votes

Tenth: Dominick Sebastian Luke Pegram (Green Party) – 336 votes

Eleventh: Paul Charles Harwood (Labour) – 166 votes

Castlefield and Oakridge

Elected: Majid Hussain (Labour) – 1,419 votes

Elected: Mohammad Ayub (Conservative) – 1,313 votes

Third: Karen Bates (Labour) – 1,128 votes

Fourth: Mariana Rughinis (Conservative) – 906 votes

Fifth: Julia Ginger (Reform UK) – 172 votes

Sixth: Simon Istef (Reform UK) – 135 votes

Seventh: Hartley Hills Patterson (Liberal Democrat) – 130 votes

Eighth: Alison May Harmsworth (Liberal Democrat) – 129 votes

Burnham

Elected: Paul James Kelly (Conservative) – 1,289 votes

Elected: Kirsten Ashman (Conservative) – 1,120 votes

Elected: Cole Caesar (Reform UK) – 1,078 votes

Fourth: Santokh Singh Chhokar (Conservative) – 952 votes

Fifth: Carole Doel (Reform UK) – 945 votes

Sixth: Michele Le Tissier (Reform UK) – 929 votes

Seventh: Carol Lesley Linton (Liberal Democrat) – 760 votes

Eighth: Mark Ian Boden (Liberal Democrat) – 653 votes

Ninth: Roxanna Pasha (Liberal Democrat) – 544 votes

Tenth: Avinash Shinde (Labour) – 479 votes

Eleventh: Alexa Anne Collins (Labour) – 444 votes

Twelfth: Carter Ellen (Labour) – 370 votes

Beaconsfield

Elected: Jackson Ng (Conservative) – 1,266 votes

Elected: Christine Elisabeth Adali (Liberal Democrat) – 1,016 votes

Third: Alastair John Pike (Conservative) – 858 votes

Fourth: Susanne Lee Hardvendel (Liberal Democrat) – 851 votes

Fifth: Alison Jane Wheelhouse (Independent) – 793 votes

Sixth: Elaine Ann Daley-Yates (Reform UK) – 494 votes

Seventh: Chris Grimes-Crompton (Reform UK) – 490 votes

Eighth: Geoffrey Martyn Bourne (Green Party) – 139 votes

Ninth: Alison Carolyn Raby (Labour) – 100 votes

Tenth: Gary Beckwith (Labour) – 92 votes

Aylesbury West

Elected: Nidhi Mehta (Liberal Democrat) – 809 votes

Elected: Alan Neale Sherwell (Liberal Democrat) – 808 votes

Third Sarah James (Independent) – 697 votes

Fourth: Adam Goodyer-Poland (Independent) – 656 votes

Fifth: Robert Alan Brook (Reform UK) – 587 votes

Sixth: Chris Kerley (Reform UK) – 529 votes

Seventh: Jimi Awosika (Conservative) – 372 votes

Eighth: Lily Charlotte Crawford (Labour) – 358 votes

Ninth: Natalie Roberts (Conservative) – 353 votes

Tenth: Vernon Clive Sharples (Labour) – 279 votes

Eleventh: Raj Pasupuleti (Reform UK) – 172

Twelfth: Andrew James Capjon (Green Party) – 141 votes

Aylesbury South West

Elected: Waheed Raja (Liberal Democrat) – 1,042 votes

Elected: Niknam Hussain (Liberal Democrat) – 982 votes

Third: Mike Attrill (Reform UK) – 557 votes

Fourth: Mark Alan Thompson (Reform UK) – 498 votes

Fifth: Ansar Gulzar (Labour) – 413 votes

Sixth: Tanya Warshaw (Labour) – 411 votes

Seventh: Gillian Ann Neale-Sheppard (Conservative) – 346 votes

Eighth: Sarah Sproat (Conservative) – 285 votes

Ninth: Julie Elizabeth Atkins (Green Party) – 243 votes

5:55pm

Abbey

Elected: Lesley Mary Clarke (Conservative) – 1,021 votes

Elected: Mahboob Bhatti Hussain (Conservative) – 659 votes

Third: Michelle Parry (Labour) – 580 votes

Fourth: Adam Eveleigh (Labour) – 561 votes

Fifth: Richard Russell (Reform UK) – 390 votes

Sixth: Rani Chanda Sahar (Independent) – 340 votes

Seventh: Tamsin Nicola Holkham (Liberal Democrats) – 281 votes

Eighth: Aatif Masood Kayyani (Independent) – 275 votes

Ninth: Sophie Charlotte Lou (Liberal Democrat) – 258 votes

Amersham and Chesham Bois

Elected: Mark Andrew Roberts (Liberal Democrat) – 2,996 votes

Elected: Dominic John Pinkney (Liberal Democrat) 2,924 votes

Elected: Kelly Thornton (Liberal Democrat) – 2,906 votes

Fourth: David William King (Conservative) – 2,335 votes

Fifth: Arvind Maheshwari (Conservative) – 1,936 votes

Sixth: Sharad Kumar Jha (Conservative) – 1,910 votes

Seventh: Robin Harker (Reform UK) – 914 votes

Eighth: Jay Andrews (Reform UK) – 839 votes

Ninth: Jesper Hausner Andersen (Reform UK) – 773 votes

Tenth: Gavin Bruce Page (Labour) – 359 votes

Eleventh: Christopher Charles Mellor (Independent) – 271 votes

Aylesbury North

Elected: Raj Wali Khan (Liberal Democrat) – 1,108 votes

Elected: Susan Ann Morgan (Liberal Democrat) – 1,094 votes

Third: Margaret Yvonne Crompton (Reform UK) – 507 votes

Fourth: Stephen Swain (Reform UK) – 437 votes

Fifth: Tina Cardy (Labour) – 412 votes

Sixth: Rob Marshall (Labour) – 376 votes

Seventh: Kieran George Kevin Guilfoyle Coburn (Conservative) – 358 votes

Eighth: Sophie Elizabeth Vaughan-Evans (Conservative) – 331 votes

Ninth: Colin Norman Bloxham (Green Party) – 226 votes

Tenth: Alex Slater – (Independent) – 43 votes

Eleventh: Paul John Tovey – (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 40 votes

5:30pm:

Ridgeway East

Elected: David James Carroll (Conservative) – 1,488 votes

Elected: Steven Broadbent (Conservative) – 1,415 votes

Third: Russell Warren Jarvis (Reform UK) – 775 votes

Fourth: Sid Sibthorp (Reform UK) – 644 votes

Fifth: Bob Bradnock (Liberal Democrat) – 621 votes

Sixth: Dave Frearson (Liberal Democrat) – 485 votes

Seventh: David Stephen Hughes (Green Party) – 291 votes

Eighth: Lynne Patricia Upton (Labour) – 240 votes

Ninth: Yvonne Dorette Wilding (Social Democratic Party) – 154 votes

5:25pm

Marsh and Micklefield

Elected: Trevor Snaith (Independent) – 733 votes

Elected: Khalil Ahmed) (Independent) – 639 votes

Third: Paula Louise Lee (Liberal Democrat) – 628 votes

Fourth: Ian Douglas Morton (Liberal Democrat) – 622 votes

Fifth: Ian Bates (Labour) – 276 votes

Sixth: Nabeela Naheed Rana (Conservative) – 269 votes

Seventh: Julie Wilkinson (Labour) – 247 votes

Eighth: Khadija Maaref (Conservative) – 232 votes

Ivinghoe

Elected: Peter Charles Brazier (Conservative) – 1,105 votes

Elected: Chris Poll (Conservative) – 1,081 votes

Third: Harry Robert Murgatroyd (Labour) – 735 votes

Fourth: Trish Owen (Labour) – 679 votes

Fifth: Andrew Eaves (Reform UK) – 635 votes

Sixth: Amanda Linda Trayte (Reform UK) – 630 votes

Seventh: Johanna Wheeler (Green Party) – 372 votes

Eighth: Michael John Culverhouse (Green Party) – 369 votes

Ninth: Andrew John Cole (Liberal Democrat) – 332 votes

Tenth: Jeremy Leonard (liberal Democrat) – 226 votes

Haddenham and Stone

Elected: Greg Smith (Green Party) – 1,539 votes

Elected: Maru Mormina (Green Party) – 979 votes

Third: Steve Michael Jackson (Conservative) – 818 votes

Fourth: Bobby Sibanda (Conservative) – 806 votes

Fifth: Sarah Kennedy (Reform UK) – 679 votes

Sixth: Reggie Patterson (Reform UK) – 604 votes

Seventh: Steven Michael Judge – (Liberal Democrat) – 416 votes

Eighth: Carmel Traynor – (Liberal Democrat) – 344 votes

Ninth: Annie Baughan (Labour) – 266 votes

Tenth: George Julian Millo (Social Democratic Party) – 85 votes

Horwood

Elected: John Robert Chilver (Conservative) – 514 votes

Second: Steph Harwood (Reform UK) – 469 votes

Third: Stanley Cohen (Labour) – 211 votes

Fourth: Ciaran Bradley Smith (Liberal Democrat) – 188 votes

Fifth: Janet Pentony (Green Party) – 102 votes

Aylesbury South East

Elected: Sherrilyn Anne Bateman (Liberal Democrat) – 944 votes

Elected: Tim Dixon (Liberal Democrat) – 903 votes

Third: Matt Webb (Reform UK) – 774 votes

Fourth: Bryn Blake (Reform UK) – 718 votes

Fifth: Prakash Kumar Dey (Conservative) – 661 votes

Sixth: Milika Ahsan (Conservative) – 657 votes

Seventh: Mark Trevor Bateman (Labour) – 563 votes

Eighth: Arden Elle Marshall (Labour) – 477 votes

Ninth: Greg Smith (Green Party) – 232 votes

Hazlemere

Elected: Ed Gemmell (Independent) – 1,334 votes

Elected: Catherine Joan Oliver (Conservative) – 923 votes

Third: Matthew James Dean (Reform UK) – 681 votes

Fourth: Mimi Harker (Conservative) – 680 votes

Fifth: Robert James Steenkamp (Liberal Democrat) – 546 votes

Sixth: John Geoffrey Rhodes (Reform UK) – 543 votes

Seventh: Dominique Macfarlane (Liberal Democrat) – 372 votes

Downley

Elected: Hazel Arthur-Hewitt (Labour) – 577 votes

Second: Paul Richard Turner (Conservative) – 559 votes

Third: Richard Maddock (Reform UK) – 236 votes

Fourth: Ray Farmer (Liberal Democrat) – 142 votes

4:45pm

Totteridge and Bowerdean

Elected: Julia Denise Wassell (Wycombe Independent) – 1,179 votes

Elected: Imran Hussain (Wycombe Independent) – 1,149 votes

Third: Chaudhry Ansar (Liberal Democrat) – 767 votes

Fourth: Ben James Holkham (Liberal Democrat) – 662 votes

Fifth: Mark Adrian Adkins (Reform UK) – 394 votes

Sixth: Karen Carter (Labour) – 303 votes

Seventh: Stephen Lugg (Reform UK) – 298 votes

Eighth: Henry Oriabure (Labour) – 245 votes

Ninth: Richard David Peters (Conservative) – 154 votes

Tenth: Lakshan Wanigasooriya (Conservative) – 130 votes

Eleventh: Adam James Williams (Social Democratic Party) – 34 votes

Grendon Underwood and The Claydons

Elected: Frank Mahon (Conservative) – 1,372 votes

Elected: Patrick Joseph Fealey (Conservative) – 1,067 votes

Third: Paul Irwin (Reform UK) – 965 votes

Fourth: Sarah Ruth Jeffreys (Liberal Democrat) – 584 votes

Fifth: Ivo Haest (Liberal Democrat) – 511 votes

Sixth: Clare Elisabeth Butler (Green Party) – 457 votes

Seventh: Marion Lynch (Labour) – 246 votes

Eighth: Steve Upton (Labour) – 197 votes

4:30pm

Iver

Elected:Wendy Allison Matthews (Conservative) – 743 votes

Elected: Paul James Griffin (Independent) – 721 votes

Third: Prerna Lau Bhardwaj (Conservative) – 579 votes

Fourth: Luisa Katherine Sullivan (Independent) – 544 votes

Fifth: Alison Elizabeth Mueller (Reform UK) – 515 votes

Sixth: Richard Stuttard (Reform UK) – 507 votes

Seventh: Julie Cook (Liberal Democrats) – 383 votes

Eighth: Nadeem Siddiqui (Labour) – 249 votes

Ninth: Erin Lyon (Labour) – 230 votes

Tenth: Martin Bol Deng Aleu (liberal Democrats) – 161 votes

4:25pm

Aston Clinton and Weston Turville

Elected: Mike Collins (Conservative) – 914 votes

Elected: Steve Bowles (Conservative – 910 votes

Third: John Baker (Reform UK) – 794 votes

Fourth: Robert Knight (Reform UK) – 709 votes

Fifth: Jeremy Hodge (Liberal Democrats) – 449 votes

Sixth: Sally Barnham (Liberal Democrats) – 410 votes

Seventh: Helen Rosemary Jones (Labour) – 341 votes

Eighth: Coral Simpson (Green Party) – 261 votes

Ninth: Philip McGoldrick (Labour) – 196 votes

3:40pm

Disraeli

Elected: Maz Hussain (Conservative) – 642 votes

Second: Zafer Ali (Labour) – 589 votes

Third: Louise Gaunt (Reform UK) – 180 votes

Fourth: Brandon Tester (Liberal Democrats) – 108 votes

3:05pm

Booker & Cressex

Elected: Arman Alam (Conservative) – 475 votes

Second: Brian Pearce (Reform UK) – 385 votes

Third: Philippe Lefevre (Labour) – 354 votes

Fourth: Michael George Mill (Liberal Democrats) – 162 votes

Chiltern Villages

Elected: Mark Lawson Turner (Independent) – 810 votes

Second: David Martyn Watson (Conservative) – 422 votes

Third: Sarah Louise Hopperton (Reform UK) – 221 votes

Fourth: Tony Hill (Liberal Democrats) – 160 votes

Fifth: Fizza Shah (Labour) – 83 votes