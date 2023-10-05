Buckingham-based councillor departs for Isle of Wight after over 15 years in local politics

“I have enjoyed being part of the community”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-serving councillor based in Buckingham has left his post to move to the Isle of Wight.

Warren Whyte who worked for Buckingham’s Town Council, and was an elected full council member in the county, is swapping Bucks politics for island life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been splitting time between north Buckinghamshire and the island in recent months, and over the summer decided to relocate permanently.

Former Buckingham Town Councillor, Warren Whyte

Mr Whyte, who also works as an architect, decided to move his office away from Bucks, as he felt he would not be able to commit the time needed to remain an effective councillor.

He started his political journey with Buckingham Town Council in 2007 and soon became chairman of the planning committee.

Mr Whyte was elected to Buckinghamshire County Council in 2013 and subsequently also Aylesbury Vale District Council in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I have enjoyed being part of the community for nearly 20 years, and will miss working with so many people that make Buckingham and the surrounding villages such a great place to live and work. It’s also a privilege as an architect to leave your mark, and my work at St Peter and St Paul’s parish church, the Old Gaol and several new homes around the area will hopefully be enjoyed for decades to come.”

Among his proudest contributions, the departing politician listed helping open The Centre in Verney Close, which was previously a redundant building, founding the Friends of Buckingham Library and supporting the community service.

Mr Whyte tried to use his post to champion environmental projects and lists tree planting and better park management as examples of his successesses. Plus, seeing 16 chargers in two of the town car parks, as a further win.

He also mentions the recently opened banking hub, and the campaign to reinstall a permanent bank in the town, as a recent passion project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Whyte also enjoyed promoting cycling during his time in Bucks politics and was delighted to see the Buckingham to Winslow link get upgraded during his tenure.