5G mast approved for green area used by children in Aylesbury despite objections from residents

Nearly 50 residents objected to the construction of another phone mast in the neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The construction of a 5G mast in Aylesbury has been approved by Buckinghamshire Council despite local complaints.

In total, 48 residents objected to the construction of a 5G mast on Somerville Way in Aylesbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents raised concerns with the placement of the 15m mast which would be placed inside a green area used by children after school and at the weekends.

The mast will be 15-metres tall, (image used for illustrative purposes)

Also, residents highlighted before the mast was approved that the Prebendal Farm estate in Aylesbury already has a 5G mast.

During the process no concerns were raised by consultees with Aylesbury Town Council and Highways England okaying the project.

Cignal Infrastructure Limited UK is the company behind the proposal, which can be viewed online here, it states the mast would be a 15m high ‘slimline’ phase 9 monopole, which includes a wrap-around cabinet, and further equipment compartments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before council approval was given to the project, one Aylesbury-based councillor did object.

Councillor Adam Poland-Goodyer said: “This quite prominent structure on the only green, communal space in this area would be overbearing and also quite restrictive for the community in using this amenity. The community has events on this green and larger scaled events are planned, and this would restrict access to this community space.

“Locals recently planted extensively in this area as part of the Platinum Cycleway and as part of the council’s tree planting pledge and to rip these trees out would negate all of the hard work done by this community and effectively belittle both their, and the councils work.

“It is not clear if other areas for the mast have been looked at or identified but I suggest this happens as a matter of urgency.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bucks Council rejected a similar 5G proposal in Aylesbury in February. Also largely unpopular with people in the neighbourhood, a 15m phone pole proposal was blocked in Wendover Road, and is now subject of an appeal.

Ian Beard, who runs the Prebendal Farm Residents Association, added: “I just don’t get why we need two 5G poles in our estate, when our signal is good.