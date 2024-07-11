Aylesbury's first ever female MP in profile a Cambridge graduate and former charity director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laura Kyrke-Smith was elected as Aylesbury’s first ever Labour MP in last week’s general election. But who is the new politician?

Kyrke-Smith, 40, also becomes the first ever woman to serve the constituency, after ousting its former Conservative MP, Rob Butler, by just 630 votes.

This week, she joined her fellow new MPs in Westminster for their induction to Parliament and swore allegiance to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

Who is Laura Kyrke-Smith?

Laura Kyrke-Smith at the General Election count in Aylesbury

Kyrke-Smith was born in 1983 to a teacher and a school counsellor, whom she credits with teaching her ‘to fight against injustice and inequality’ from a young age.

Aylesbury’s new MP has an MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics and a MA in History from the University of Cambridge.

In an early role, she worked in the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office as a policy analyst and speechwriter during the last Labour government and was later a partner at Portland Communications.

After this, she went on to work for the International Rescue Committee UK in 2016 and four years later was appointed as an executive director of the humanitarian charity, which helps people caught up in conflict and disaster.

Kyrke-Smith shared pictures of herself in the Commons this week and said constituents could contact her via email.

She said: “I don’t yet have an office or any staff, so please bear with me while I continue to get everything set up, but I will respond as quickly as I can.”