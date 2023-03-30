Aylesbury set for massive £8m regeneration funding boost from Government

Aylesbury is set to benefit from nearly £8 million worth of funding from the Government’s levelling up scheme.

House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt announced the boost when discussing the town’s need for an overhaul with Aylesbury MP Rob Butler in Parliament.

Aylesbury’s MP had raised concerns about the current state of the town centre when requesting financial backing today (30 March).

Aylesbury sign

He said: “Aylesbury has some fantastic places to visit this Easter. I highlighted some of them during English Tourism Week. We’ve got a historic quarter, some great museums.

“Even Madam Deputy Speaker, a statue of David Bowie that sings on the hour. But, we also face some serious challenges, with some worrying health and education inequalities, and a town centre that urgently needs regeneration. Could my right honourable friend find Government time for a debate on the need for support, whether it’s levelling up support or through another means for Aylesbury and towns like it, across the south-east of England?”

In response, Ms Mordaunt said: “I thank my honourable friend for that wonderful advert for so many things in his constituency. I know that his area is going to benefit from nearly £8 million of the UK’s shared prosperity fund allocation. And I think he makes an excellent suggestion for a debate, and he will know how to apply for one in the usual way.”

Rob Butler speaking in Westminster Hall, photo from Parliament TV

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities project, launched last year. Nationally, £2.6 billion was allocated to the kitty designed to assist areas affected by longstanding geographical inequalities.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Butler added: “I’m very pleased by the encouragement of the Leader of the House of Commons to apply for a debate on providing more Government help for Aylesbury. I will continue to raise with all ministers the need to give our town the best opportunity to thrive in the years to come.”