Aylesbury Reform councillor criticised after calling rival politicians 'lefty loonies'

A Reform councillor has been referred to the monitoring officer after describing opposition councillors as “lefty loonies” and “nutcases” during a row over community boards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Anderson, leader of the Reform group on Buckinghamshire Council, sparked controversy at last week’s full council meeting by claiming a Liberal Democrat motion would hand “lefty loonies the back door keys” to community boards.

He went on to say his group voted against the move to stop “nutcases” from taking charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion, tabled by Lib Dem councillors Mark Roberts and Mike West, sought to give council board members the power to elect their own chairs and vice-chairs rather than having them appointed by the council leader.

Cameron Anderson, left, who has been selected as Reform UK group leader on Buckinghamshire Council, alongside Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage

It was narrowly defeated by just four votes – 45 to 41.

Opposition councillors reacted with fury with Lib Dem group leader Susan Morgan and Stuart Wilson, leader of the Impact Alliance Group, both condemning Councillor Anderson’s remarks, which the LDRS understands have now been referred to the monitoring officer.

After Councillor Anderson made the remarks during the meeting one Councillor called out the comments as “seriously disrespectful.”

Opposition members went on to argue that the community board system itself was flawed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full council meeting (Credit: Buckinghamshire Council)

Councillor Roberts, who represents Amersham and Chesham Bois, said the existing system amounted to political patronage.

“Every single chairman and vice chairman is a Conservative appointment,” he said.

“In all half of the board areas, have a chairman and vice chairman who don’t reflect the balance of their community area.”

He argued the change would have strengthened the boards’ democratic accountability and legitimacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillors and opposition members backed the proposal. Wycombe Independent Councillor Julia Wassell branded the current set-up a “smack in the face” for residents, while fellow Independent Councillor Ed Gemmell urged colleagues to support the principle of fairness.

But senior Conservatives dismissed the challenge. Councillor Steve Bowles, cabinet member for communities, insisted boards already worked collaboratively and that leadership appointments should remain in the hands of the council leader.

“There seems to be some misconception here that if you are chairman and vice chairman then you are setting the whole parameters for a community board, you aren’t,” he said.

Conservative Councillor Simon Rouse mocked the motion as “peak Lib Dem,” accusing its backers of hypocrisy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “It is also most like [to] you have had an irony bypass. That you have bought a motion that is effectively saying that community boards have been politicised, that’s trying to politicise the community boards.

“The fact that you can’t see that I think is ridiculous.”

Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, Steven Broadbent, said the opposition was trying to “delegitimise” the boards.

“Community boards were set up to make sure that local collaboration is heard,” he said, defending his appointments as highly skilled and experienced.

But Councillor West, who seconded the motion, said he was “staggered” by suggestions that the Lib Dems were politicising the boards.

He said the Lib Dems were not demanding a Lib Dem chair, but that each board should have the right to choose its own chair.