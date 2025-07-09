Aylesbury planning round-up: The most eye-catching applications this week

From quirky extensions to new builds – here is what is happening in Aylesbury.

We have taken a look at the most recent planning applications submitted to Bucks Council in Aylesbury.

Whether you are a property watcher, a neighbour, or someone who is curious about what is happening locally, here is what is in the pipeline this week:

(We have included the planning reference numbers for each application which can be used to find the applications in full on the council’s planning portal here)

New plans have been sent to the council

-25/01734/PIP – Land Alongside Walnut Trees Chapel Lane Akeley – Application for permission in principle for the erection of a minimum of one and maximum of one dwellings.

-25/01349/APP – 5 Barnett Way Bierton – Householder application for proposed dropped kerb and vehicular cross over.

-25/00431/APP – 5 Sherriff Cottages Quainton Road Waddesdon – Householder application for proposed provision of external insulated render to rear bathroom extension.

-25/01911/APP – Land Adj 13 Burleys Road Winslow – Erection of dwelling.

– 25/01869/VRC – Willow Cottage The Gardens Adstock – Variation of condition 2 (plans) relating to application 23/02542/APP (Householder application for removal of existing flat roof and replacement with pitched roof, new windows to front elevation, new first floor cladding to house, cladding to detached garage and solar panel).

– 25/01546/ALB & 25/01545/APP – 5 Castle Street Buckingham – Listed building and householder applications for replacement of roof including removal of roof tiles, repair roof structures, new felt and insulation, installation of new tiles and leadwork restoration 25/01581/ALB & 25/01580/APP – The Chestnuts Upper Church Street Cuddington – Listed building and householder applications for demolition of attached garage. Erection of single storey attached garage/store and studio. Replace rear rooflights with conservation style rooflights and repointing of the stonework with lime based mortar and internal alterations (Part Retrospective).

-25/01936/PIP – Land Off Bridge Street Thornborough – Application for permission in principle for the erection of a minimum of two and maximum of three dwellings.

-25/01876/APP – Westcott Cricket Pavilion Linnet Drive Westcott – Removal of existing cricket net and installation of a new 2 lane, open cricket practice net.

– 25/01669/APP – Lower Hartwell Farm Lower Hartwell Stone – Erection of calf rearing barn.

– 25/00908/APP – Burboroughs Farm Wotton End Ludgershall – Householder application for creation of new vehicle access, driveway and parking area.

-25/00907/APP – Costalls Wotton End Ludgershall – Householder application for erection of a 2-bay timber frame garage.

25/01867/AOP – Land off Barnett Way Bierton – Outline planning application for the erection of up to 60 dwellings, including public open space, sustainable drainage system and associated infrastructure, with all matters reserved apart from access Major Development – 25/01908/APP – Unit 1-5 Bicester Road Industrial Estate Aylesbury – External alterations and refurbishment of existing units for continued employment use including flexible Use Classes E(g)(iii) (Industrial processes), B2 (General Industry), B8 (Storage and Distribution) including trade counter use and ancillary office accommodation.

25/01691/APP – 4 Lower Green Westcott – Householder application for single storey rear extensions.

25/01660/APP – 8 Haggar Street Stone – Change the use of the property from C1 to C3 residential property.