Aylesbury Parliamentary candidate endorses party's manifesto tackling NHS crisis

A Parliamentary candidate from Aylesbury has praised his party’s manifesto’s focus on improving NHS services.

Steve Lambert, who is representing the Liberal Democrats at the upcoming General Election, has praised the focus on health care in his party’s manifesto.

Lambert says the manifesto, which would see £9 billion invested into improving NHS services, addresses the concerns he has been hearing from constituents during his campaign.

The Liberal Democrats, would if elected, plan to increase the number of GPs in the UK by 8,000. It is hoped that this would lead to patients being able to see a GP within a week when required.

Parliamentary candidate Steve Lambert

Also, the party pledges to make NHS dentists available within 24 hours to people in need of urgent care. It has set a guarantee for patients who receive an urgent referral to start cancer treatment within 62 days.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto also revealed plans to place a mental health professional in every primary and secondary school. Plus, plans to increase community police officer numbers and allocate more resources to cold cases.

Lambert, who is hoping to become Aylesbury’s next MP, said: “Families and pensioners are telling me on the doorstep the problems they have had getting

GP and Dentist appointments. Some have been heartbreaking. People are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative Party.

“With a strong local councillor base across the new constituency where there are no labour councillors, the traditional conservative voting residents are saying that they have had enough and that they are voting Lib Dem this time.

“This fully costed manifesto covers both national and international policies including an immediate bilateral ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and strengthening our relationship with the EU and locally, a new country park in the Chilterns.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight every day for our NHS and care and the issues that really matter to our community.