Aylesbury MP votes down bid to scrap two-child benefit cap addressing child poverty
Emma Reynolds and Laura Kyrke-Smith backed the government and rejected an amendment put forward by the Scottish National Party.
The amendment proposed ending a policy brought in by the Conservatives in 2017, which stops most parents with more than two children from claiming Universal Credit or child tax credit.
It was defeated by 363 votes to 103 in Tuesday night’s (23 July) vote in the House of Commons.
Afterwards, Labour leader Keir Starmer suspended seven rebel MPs from the party for six months for voting to abolish the Tory policy.
In a statement on X Kyrke-Smith, the new MP for Aylesbury, explained why she toed the party line on the issue. She said: “I voted with the government on the amendments to the King’s Speech last night. In Aylesbury town, one in eight children live in poverty and I want to see an end to that.
“But I will work with the government to deliver the change we promised, including on our child poverty strategy.”
Reynolds, the new MP for Wycombe, who has been given a government role as pensions minister, has been approached for comment.
The Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham Sarah Green voted for the amendment, while the Conservative MPs for Mid Buckinghamshire and Beaconsfield Greg Smith and Joy Morrissey did not vote on it.
Child poverty charities supported the bill, such as the Food Foundation, which said the move was “desperately needed” to support families going through food insecurities.
