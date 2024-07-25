Aylesbury MP votes down bid to scrap two-child benefit cap addressing child poverty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wycombe and Aylesbury’s new Labour MPs have voted against a bid to scrap the Tories’ two-child benefit cap.

Emma Reynolds and Laura Kyrke-Smith backed the government and rejected an amendment put forward by the Scottish National Party.

The amendment proposed ending a policy brought in by the Conservatives in 2017, which stops most parents with more than two children from claiming Universal Credit or child tax credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was defeated by 363 votes to 103 in Tuesday night’s (23 July) vote in the House of Commons.

Afterwards, Labour leader Keir Starmer suspended seven rebel MPs from the party for six months for voting to abolish the Tory policy.

In a statement on X Kyrke-Smith, the new MP for Aylesbury, explained why she toed the party line on the issue. She said: “I voted with the government on the amendments to the King’s Speech last night. In Aylesbury town, one in eight children live in poverty and I want to see an end to that.

“But I will work with the government to deliver the change we promised, including on our child poverty strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reynolds, the new MP for Wycombe, who has been given a government role as pensions minister, has been approached for comment.

Laura Kyrke-Smith Aylesbury's new MP

The Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham Sarah Green voted for the amendment, while the Conservative MPs for Mid Buckinghamshire and Beaconsfield Greg Smith and Joy Morrissey did not vote on it.