Aylesbury library first to adopt council's new controversial 'flex' service

Bucks Council has confirmed that the library in Aylesbury has now transitioned over to using its new ‘flex’ scheme.

Last year, the authority launched consultations about changing the way it runs its bigger libraries.

Plans were unveiled for what the council is calling a ‘Library Flex’ service where staffed hours will be cut by an average of 26 per cent at Buckinghamshire’s biggest libraries.

Bucks Council has installed new self-service technology to allow users to visit the sites and use library services at quieter times without staff.

This new scheme began at Aylesbury’s library yesterday, the council has confirmed.

In January, the BBC Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that 15 jobs were at risk as a result of the scheme. But it could save the council up to £550,000 annually from 2027.

Bucks Council says that safety measures are in place to protect people who visit the libraries during the unstaffed hours, including live CCTV, emergency phones and upgraded alarm systems.

Before launching the scheme, the council said it worked with disability, equality, and family groups, to make sure the facilities would remain accessible.

A report from the LDRS in September of 2024, found that some staff members were concerned for their futures with staffing hours being reduced.

In an open letter the chair of the Friends of Buckingham Library raised concerns that the new system could be abused, and mentioned other potential problems around safety and potential job losses.

Following Aylesbury, ‘Library Flex’ will be rolled out in Amersham, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, Marlow, and Princes Risborough, by September.

Bucks Council has championed the scheme calling it a ‘modern, resilient, and accessible library service’. The authority says that ‘extensive research’ was carried out before the scheme was voted through in January.

Councillor Peter Brazier said: “This is a really good example of how we are doing things differently to improve and modernise our services. By extending opening hours and introducing technology already proven to work elsewhere, we can give customers more choice about when they want to visit the library, while also making savings.

"When fully implemented, Library Flex will increase opening hours by at least 20% at Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Hazlemere, Marlow and Princes Risborough libraries, and by 129% at Amersham Library within the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre.”