Ariana Grande film production no longer returning to Bucks village due to actors' strikes

The council has also suggested alterations to an Aylesbury link road project

The set of a film starring Ariana Grande could be removed from a Buckinghamshire village under a new planning application.

This is just one of the many applications submitted to or validated by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Ariana Grande is not returning to the Bucks set. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Plan to take down set of Universal film starring Ariana Grande at Vicarage Farm, Horton Road, Ivinghoe (23/03333/APP)

Filming for the new Wicked movie, slated for release in 2024, in which Ariana Grande plays Glinda, had been taking place in Ivinghoe, near Leighton Buzzard.

However, Western Sky Limited – a subsidiary of Universal Pictures – has begun dismantling its set in the village, including the quirky toadstool-like houses and the famous yellow brick road.

A new planning application says the shutdown of filming on the site – reportedly abandoned since July – is due to bad weather and the 118-day US actors’ strike, which resulted in an agreement between union SAG-AFTRA and film studios.

The planning statement says: “Rather than seek permission to extend filming at Vicarage Farm, the production company have decided to remove the sets due to weather damaged that has occurred from the length of time they have been in situ.”

Amendments to Phase 2 of the South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR) (22/A3783/NON)

Buckinghamshire Council has proposed non-material amendments to its major new road project, the main line of which began construction in February 2023.

The project will see 1.7km of dual carriageway connected by three roundabouts to form part of the Aylesbury Orbital Link Road.

As part of the plans there will be new lighting columns, maintenance bays and access points, a diverted public right of way, shared cycle and footpaths and other elements.

Minor improvements have been made to the alignment of the road and drainage design and the location of part of an acoustic barrier, according to the new application.

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of East Wood, Wycombe Road, Stokenchurch for paintballing (23/07725/CLP)

Applicant Nicholas Tyrrell, who does not own the wood, has said he is “interested” in buying it to set up a paintballing business on the site, which “has access and room for parking”.