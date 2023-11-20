Grant applications have now opened for Buckingham Town Council grants.

The grants are for one year community, voluntary and social group projects benefitting Buckingham.

Applications for 2024 – 2025 funding are invited to be received by Friday 1st December, by email to [email protected].

Application forms are available on the town council website.

Each application must be accompanied by a copy of your group’s latest accounts (or business plan for new groups).

Cllr Lisa O’Donoghue, Chair of the Resources Committee, said "Buckingham has a wonderful community made up of many local organisations, spanning across the generations, many of whom rely on clubs, groups and charities for a wide range of resources.

"So, if your group wants to offer trips, put on activities, promote what you are offering, hire a safe meeting place or replace aged equipment, we want to hear from you.