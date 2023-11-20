News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Buckingham grant applications for year 2024/2025 now open

Grant applications have now opened for Buckingham Town Council grants.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The grants are for one year community, voluntary and social group projects benefitting Buckingham.

Applications for 2024 – 2025 funding are invited to be received by Friday 1st December, by email to [email protected].

Application forms are available on the town council website.

Most Popular
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Each application must be accompanied by a copy of your group’s latest accounts (or business plan for new groups).

Cllr Lisa O’Donoghue, Chair of the Resources Committee, said "Buckingham has a wonderful community made up of many local organisations, spanning across the generations, many of whom rely on clubs, groups and charities for a wide range of resources.

"So, if your group wants to offer trips, put on activities, promote what you are offering, hire a safe meeting place or replace aged equipment, we want to hear from you.

"If you’re unsure if you meet the criteria or you need help filling out the application form, please don’t hesitate to contact our team in the office.”

Related topics:BuckinghamBuckingham Town Council