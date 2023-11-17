Application to transform Aylesbury High Street store among latest Bucks planning proposals

Some of the most notable applications submitted to the council this week

A WHSmith branch could be transformed and new student accommodation opened under new applications for planning permission in Buckinghamshire.

These are just a couple of the many new applications Buckinghamshire Council has been considering over the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Aylesbury High Street

WHSmith external alterations including the creation of new windows, 25-29 High Street Aylesbury (23/03399/APP)

Plans for the book and stationary shop include installing a new enlarged single entrance door on the ground floor.

First floor windows are also set to be added on the east and west sides of the building and an external door replaced with a new window, if the application is approved.

The applicant also wants to add new rooflights and to block up existing access doors.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says that the “minor external alterations” proposed “would not adversely impact” the design of the building or the rest of the high street.

Conversion from dwelling house to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for student accommodation, London Road Buckingham (23/03405/APP)

Applicant Lalek Properties is seeking permission from the council to convert a large detached home just outside the town centre.

The proposals include creating six bedrooms from the property’s existing rooms, while a seventh room will be created in the garage.

Under the plans, a new internal wall in the garage annexe will create a small bathroom for the seventh room.

The existing kitchen, study and lounge on the ground floor would all be converted into bedrooms, while the existing conservatory would become the new kitchen and dining area.

Plans to build apartments at Curzon House, Penn Road, Beaconsfield (PL/23/3614/FA)

Halamar Projects is seeking permission to build a 2.5 storey detached residential building of five flats, with basement parking for 10 cars.

A refuse/recycling store and new entrance gates are also proposed, following the demolition of the existing dwelling and outbuildings.