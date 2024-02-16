Another Lidl coming to Aylesbury as council approves supermarket by popular pub
A new Lidl will be built in Aylesbury after Bucks Council approved the construction of a new supermarket near to a popular pub.
Bucks Council has greenlit the demolition of the former Stratstone Land Rover showroom on Buckingham Road to make way for another supermarket.
Currently the international retailer has two supermarkets in town, and has approval to open another site in the largely unused Vale Retail Park. Whilst approval was granted allowing Lidl to move into three units at the shopping park over 12 months ago, it is still unknown when the supermarket will be opening.
When Lidl takes over the vacant spot at the underutilised site, it will vacate its unit in Aylesbury Shopping Park in Cambridge Close.
In December the council okayed the project, near to the Horse and Jockey pub, provided the retailer will make amendments to nearby paths and junctions to alleviate accessibility and traffic concerns.
When consulted in August 2022, Aylesbury Town Council objected to the project, believing nearby residents would be affected by late night unloading of goods and that local businesses would suffer due to the introduction of another multi-purpose supermarket.
In its planning application Lidl described its new store as a Class E discount foodstore with associated car parking, landscaping, engineering and drainage works. It will be a single-storey building with a total floorspace of 2,275 sqm, standing at a maximum height of seven metres. With the current car park expanding from the current car park which has space for 65 vehicles into a 127-space area.
Included within the new parking plans are seven disabled, eight parent and child, and 12 staff spaces. Also, two electric vehicle charging spots and 12 bike racks are included.
Included widening three nearby footpaths, additional giveway signs and a new cycle path surrounding the area. Also the area will receive: “Junction treatment in the form of raised priority to the new footway /cycleway, in line with guidance provided in LTN1/20 for the two site access road junctions with Buckingham Road, for the access to garages on Weedon Road approximately 50m west of the Horse and Jockey Junction, for the junction with Meadowcroft and the junction with Holman Street, the approval document states.”
Transport was one of the key issues raised when the project first came to light in 2022. Councillor Susan Morgan, who represents residents in the Elmhurst area by the site, said: “I strongly object to the entrance and exit of this supermarket being totally unsafe for residents. The number of vehicles entering and existing the site is massively increased compared to the old car garage. Residents turning right out of the site will be most at risk. Not only is it unlikely they will be able to join the queue the opposite side of the road as the traffic lights always cause a queue at any time of the day, they will have to contend with the traffic coming towards the from the right. By the time they are safely able to cross the right-hand side of the road, they will have to sit in the road waiting for the traffic lights to turn green and that's only if someone lets them in. With the huge amount of cars that will be travelling during rush hour, I do not see this working safely.”