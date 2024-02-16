Another Lidl coming to Aylesbury as council approves supermarket by popular pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Lidl will be built in Aylesbury after Bucks Council approved the construction of a new supermarket near to a popular pub.

Bucks Council has greenlit the demolition of the former Stratstone Land Rover showroom on Buckingham Road to make way for another supermarket.

Currently the international retailer has two supermarkets in town, and has approval to open another site in the largely unused Vale Retail Park. Whilst approval was granted allowing Lidl to move into three units at the shopping park over 12 months ago, it is still unknown when the supermarket will be opening.

When Lidl takes over the vacant spot at the underutilised site, it will vacate its unit in Aylesbury Shopping Park in Cambridge Close.

In December the council okayed the project, near to the Horse and Jockey pub, provided the retailer will make amendments to nearby paths and junctions to alleviate accessibility and traffic concerns.

When consulted in August 2022, Aylesbury Town Council objected to the project, believing nearby residents would be affected by late night unloading of goods and that local businesses would suffer due to the introduction of another multi-purpose supermarket.

In its planning application Lidl described its new store as a Class E discount foodstore with associated car parking, landscaping, engineering and drainage works. It will be a single-storey building with a total floorspace of 2,275 sqm, standing at a maximum height of seven metres. With the current car park expanding from the current car park which has space for 65 vehicles into a 127-space area.

Included within the new parking plans are seven disabled, eight parent and child, and 12 staff spaces. Also, two electric vehicle charging spots and 12 bike racks are included.

Included widening three nearby footpaths, additional giveway signs and a new cycle path surrounding the area. Also the area will receive: “Junction treatment in the form of raised priority to the new footway /cycleway, in line with guidance provided in LTN1/20 for the two site access road junctions with Buckingham Road, for the access to garages on Weedon Road approximately 50m west of the Horse and Jockey Junction, for the junction with Meadowcroft and the junction with Holman Street, the approval document states.”