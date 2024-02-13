Local Business Turns 12

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During those twelve years the business has gone from being just Dawn Strachan, the founder doing the tutoring herself to a team of 9 amazing tutors. Dawn stated: "The people I have working with me are amazing and I know it wouldn’t be what it is today without the support I have."

Now, not only does the company provide tutoring, they have also released a couple of books on Amazon: Square Pegs and Round Holes, Getting to Grips with Angles, and a colouring by numbers times tables book coming, then more in the pipeline.

We have courses with 5* reviews on Udemy, we’re going to be making the “Ultimate Guide to Tutoring” more readily available through our own website with a lot of updates. We’ve already got the membership group for parents; The Clara James Approach, and we’re in the process of putting together the 1-to-1 training for new tutors, and the Clara James Tutor’s Group to help those who want to start their own tutoring business.

Celebrating the book release in 2023

The business changed its name from Starr Tutoring back in 2019, to Clara James Tutoring back in 2019, when they couldn't get the original name trademarked.

Clara James Tutoring is named after the founders two oldest 2 children; Clara and Jamie. The logo is an angel. The name of my youngest daughter.

Dawn states that her children mean the world to her and wanted the business to reflect the personal service that they provide and by naming it after her children, hoped that it would reflect that.

Who knows what the next 12 years have in store, but their goal is to continue to get better and support as many children to boost both their confidence and knowledge regardless of their learning style.