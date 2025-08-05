An amendment has been requested to change two clauses linked to an approved Aylesbury Vale housing development.

A property company has lodged an amendment linked to a 60-home neighbourhood set to be built in Winslow.

Plans for new housing on land south of Buckingham Road gained planning approval from Planning Inspectorate in 2022.

The Planning Inspectorate overruled Bucks Council’s initial ruling to reject the proposals.

It has now been revealed that two development companies are working to reach an agreement with the council that would allow the project to go ahead at a later date.

Thakeham has called for an amendment to the plans that were approved over two years ago. Thakeham has asked for the removal of the following wording from the agreement Thrive Homes reached with the council: “No development shall commence until the scheme for the drainage of the site has been approved in writing by the local planning authority.”

Thakeham is also seeking the removal of more wording from another clause in the planning contract. It is requesting the removal of this statement: “No development shall commence until the maintenance plan for the drainage on the site has been approved in writing by the local planning authority.”

The companies are seeking the amendment as without it would prevent the need for winter groundwater monitoring to be undertaken in late

2025/early 2026 before the drainage scheme can be finalised. A representative for Thakeham said that it has been in contact with the Lead Local Flood Authority prior to submitting the amendment.

Thrive Homes’ housing plan includes details on an open space, landscaping, highway and drainage infrastructure that would be created alongside the scheme.

A minimum of 50% of the homes will meet the Government’s criteria for affordability, some will be available to rent, and some will be on offer as part of a shared ownership package.

Thakeham has revealed that it has partnered with Thrive Homes for the first time. Dan Cornelius, partnerships director at Thakeham, said: “There is a strong and urgent demand for new homes in Winslow, especially affordable housing as there remains a significant shortfall in current and planned housing supply.”