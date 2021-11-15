Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman last seen in Aylesbury

Police are increasingly concerned about the welfare of a 20-year-old woman who was last seen in Aylesbury on Wednesday (November 10).

Charlotte O’Donnell from Amersham, was last seen at around 12.15pm on Mandeville Road, five days ago.

Thames Valley Police describe Charlotte as white, of slim to average build with brown hair.

When last spotted, she was wearing a blue jacket and pink pyjama bottoms.

Officers advise the young woman, sometimes changes her name to Chantelle or Megan and sometimes uses O’Donald or Mongan as her surname.

She is also known to frequent the West Midlands, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Nottinghamshire, and the Republic of Ireland.

Previously Charlotte has visited the West Mercia policing area which covers: Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire,Telford and Wrekin.

Detective Inspector Simon Mountain, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Charlotte and are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.

“If anyone thinks they have seen her or know where she may be, please call 101 quoting the reference 43210508416.