Woman, 18, suffers broken leg and wrist in two-vehicle collision near Buckingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has suffered a broken leg after being involved in a collision on an A-road near Buckingham.

The 18-year-old woman was involved in a collision on the A422 at the junction for Akeley. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the incident took place at around 8.15pm on (Friday 8 December). The two vehicles involved in the collision were: a white Toyota Yaris and a HGV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force has confirmed that the 18-year-old involved suffered a broken right leg and broken wrist during the crash. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Investigating officer PC Kieran Dolphin of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also urge anybody who may have captured the incident on dashcam to please get in touch.