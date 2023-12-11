Woman, 18, suffers broken leg and wrist in two-vehicle collision near Buckingham
A woman has suffered a broken leg after being involved in a collision on an A-road near Buckingham.
The 18-year-old woman was involved in a collision on the A422 at the junction for Akeley. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the incident took place at around 8.15pm on (Friday 8 December). The two vehicles involved in the collision were: a white Toyota Yaris and a HGV.
The police force has confirmed that the 18-year-old involved suffered a broken right leg and broken wrist during the crash. She was taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigating officer PC Kieran Dolphin of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I would also urge anybody who may have captured the incident on dashcam to please get in touch.
“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230551392.”