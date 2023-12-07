Gang disguising faces and carrying machetes damage property in Winslow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gang disguising their faces and carrying weapons including a machete damaged a property in an Aylesbury Vale town last night (6 December).

Thames Valley Police has reported that the offenders were dressed in dark clothing with hoods up and face coverings on when they approached a building in Winslow.

At around 9.30pm yesterday they damaged a property in Walnut Tree Close. During the incident, offenders damaged the ground floor windows and front door. Thames Valley Police has confirmed one offender had a machete and other assailants were also carrying weapons.

Police believe this was an isolated incident

They left the area in a white Transit van with damage on the side, the police force has added.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mandy Cutler, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident and we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“I’m appealing to anybody who was in the area and believe they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who saw the Transit van in the area at the time as it had noticeably large damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“If you have dash-cam or CCTV, I would urge you to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.