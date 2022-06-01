Winslow Rotary Classic Car Run bigger and better than ever

The bright, sunny morning saw entrants assembling at the premises of Topcats Racing, at Wescott Venture Park, for the 90-mile charity event organised by the Rotary Club of Winslow.

Entrants enjoyed viewing the exotic race cars on display, and were fortified by bacon rolls and hot coffee, before registering to receive their rally plates and route book.

The book would guide them on a journey through the lanes of Bucks, Oxon and Herts, ending up at the Tring Natural History Museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winslow Classic Run followed a route through Bucks, Oxon and Herts

A wide range of interesting vehicles took part, ranging from Matthew and Anabella Finch’s 1925 Humber 12/25 to a 2008 Ferrari M 550 driven by Moyra Goodban.

Spectators along the route were also treated to the sight of seven rare Daimler SP 250 Dart sports cars in convoy.

The event is set to raise over £3,000 for Winslow Rotary charities.

Drivers set off from Topcats Racing, at Westcott Venture Park