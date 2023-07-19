News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Winslow Health Centre turns over a new green leaf with £1.8m revamp

The much-needed revamp aims to increase capacity and reduce the building’s reliance on traditional energy sources
By Hannah Richardson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

Winslow Health Centre has had a £1.8 million upgrade to make it a greener and more environmentally friendly healthcare facility.

With the capital costs of the refurbishment paid for by NHS Property Services, the health centre now boasts increased capacity, with six consulting rooms, five treatment rooms and a purpose-built dispensary.

The project was led by Norden House Surgery and 3W Health, with WWA Consultants and Studio 4 Architects working to design a space that improves the existing building’s function while also being visually appealing.

Air-source heat pump at the newly renovated surgeryAir-source heat pump at the newly renovated surgery
Air-source heat pump at the newly renovated surgery
Most Popular

Key changes to improve the centre’s green credentials include air-source heat pumps, a new ventilation system, solar panels, a new energy-efficient render to the external walls and a special window insulation product to conserve energy.

Phillipa Baker, Integrated Care Board place director for Bucks, said: “The ICB are delighted that NHS Property Services took the initiative and provided a much-needed refurbishment to this health centre, giving it new lease of life and allowing the practice much-needed additional capacity.”

“The ICB also appreciate the level of engagement and communication given by NHS Property Services throughout the period of refurbishment.”

Nick MacDonald-Smith, Net Zero Carbon Lead at NHS Property Services, said: "We're thrilled to announce the completion of the refurbishment works at Winslow Health Centre, a great example of our commitment to sustainable healthcare.

The reception areaThe reception area
The reception area

"By incorporating advanced technologies and design principles, we've established a facility that not only reduces its carbon footprint but also provides an optimal care environment for patients and staff."