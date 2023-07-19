Winslow Health Centre has had a £1.8 million upgrade to make it a greener and more environmentally friendly healthcare facility.

With the capital costs of the refurbishment paid for by NHS Property Services, the health centre now boasts increased capacity, with six consulting rooms, five treatment rooms and a purpose-built dispensary.

The project was led by Norden House Surgery and 3W Health, with WWA Consultants and Studio 4 Architects working to design a space that improves the existing building’s function while also being visually appealing.

Air-source heat pump at the newly renovated surgery

Key changes to improve the centre’s green credentials include air-source heat pumps, a new ventilation system, solar panels, a new energy-efficient render to the external walls and a special window insulation product to conserve energy.

Phillipa Baker, Integrated Care Board place director for Bucks, said: “The ICB are delighted that NHS Property Services took the initiative and provided a much-needed refurbishment to this health centre, giving it new lease of life and allowing the practice much-needed additional capacity.”

“The ICB also appreciate the level of engagement and communication given by NHS Property Services throughout the period of refurbishment.”

Nick MacDonald-Smith, Net Zero Carbon Lead at NHS Property Services, said: "We're thrilled to announce the completion of the refurbishment works at Winslow Health Centre, a great example of our commitment to sustainable healthcare.

The reception area