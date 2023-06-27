Winning schools from annual Aylesbury in Bloom gardening competition announced

Aylesbury Town Council has announced the winners of its annual gardening competition for 2023.

Schools residents, organisations and businesses of all gardening abilities were encouraged to enter.

Pebble Brook School received a Gold award, photo from Clare Wright Photography

Schools received their awards at an award evening in the gardens of Lindengate in Wendover on Thursday 22 June with awards presented by Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert.

Judges Sue Wright and Ron and Heather Murray visited the schools to see what the students had produced and to determine the overall results.

Points were given for various criteria and the overall number of points determined if the school would get a Bronze, Silver, Silver Gilt or Gold award.

The following awards were given out this year:

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School was given a Silver Gilt, photo from Clare Wright Photography

-Thomas Hickman School, Edible Garden (Silver), Wildlife Garden (Silver)

The students had grown a variety of vegetables. The judges particularly liked the innovative use of solar lights displayed around the trees to attract moths and bats at night time.

-Elmhurst School, Edible Garden (Silver Gilt)The judges noted how tidy the garden area was. They loved the handmade labels that the children had made to identify the produce grown. The judges particularly liked the radishes.

-Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, Wildlife Garden (Silver Gilt)There was a nice variety of habitats and the judges loved to see that the relatively new pond is successful and thriving – they even spotted a froglet and a newt. The students are planning to use ladybirds to control the aphids instead of using chemicals. The judges noted the students’ knowledge and love their use of recycled containers for growing plants.

-Pebble Brook School, Edible Garden (Gold) and Overall WinnerThe children were enthusiastic about what they had created. Judges were thoroughly impressed all round with the produce they had grown particularly the kale, cabbages, garlic and onions. They even said their broccoli was of show standard.

Students took photographs of the plants and flowers in the gardens of Lindengate and hope to replicate some of what they saw in next year’s competition.