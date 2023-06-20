Winners collect their trophies after Buckingham Swimathon raised £6,000 for charity

The winners of the Buckingham Swimathon were announced by the Rotary Club of Buckingham Celebrate Buckingham Day on Saturday, June 17.

With all of the funds raised in this year’s Swimathon now received and counted, Rotary president Howard Mordue stepped up to present the awards.

The award for swimming the furthest went to the Padbury Paddlers, who swam 116 lengths of the pool in 55 minutes.

Padbury Paddlers Jan Billings and Catherine Miah collect their award

Alanna Dovbenko was named best junior fundraiser for the second year running, after raising £200 for the Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2) and other local charities.

The cup for the best fundraiser went to Suzanne Wilson, who swam in memory of her mother, June Wilson OBE, who set up the Cancer Care and Haematology Fund in 1990. Suzanne raised £1,370, which was shared equally between the CCHF and other local charities.

Finally, the Buckingham Swan Swimming Club Swimathon Shield went to Charley and Barnaby Wallwork and Charles Everest, who as a team swam 168 lengths of the pool in 55 minutes.

Altogether the swimmers swam a total of 2,082 lengths and raised nearly £6,000 for good causes. Rotary president Howard Mordue congratulated everyone who entered and thanked Everyone Active for hosting the event at the Swan Pool and Leisure Centre.

Alanna Dovbenko collects her trophy from outgoing Rotary president Howard Mordue

On Saturday, July 1, Howard will hand over the presidential reins to Chris Wardale at Buckingham Rotary’s eighth Classic Car Show at Buckingham Rugby Club.

Howard said: “Rotary helps people on many levels, from fighting to stop polio worldwide, to litterpicking along the road locally. I’ve enjoyed my year as president enormously."

Incoming president Chris Wardale said: “We have a friendly, active group of Rotarians here in Buckingham. Come and see us at the Classic Car show and find out more.”

