Wimpy returns to Aylesbury with new restaurant set to open in town shopping centre

Wimpy will once again have a foothold in Aylesbury when a new store opens at Hay Leys shopping centre.

Announced today (October 12), a new restaurant will be developed at the shopping mall in the town centre.

The grand Wimpy building of yesteryear - which stood where Friars Square is today - was one of the iconic sights in Aylesbury overlooking Market Square.

Wimpy is back in town

Getting a Wimpy burger was an Aylesbury tradition in the 70s and the new restaurant represents a chance for older residents to enjoy a slice of nostalgia.

The fast food chain continues to operate in a number of countries and has 66 restaurants open in the UK right now.

It did scale back from the heady days of the 70s, latest estimates project that there are over 300 restaurants currently in operation globally. At its peak over 1,500 restaurants were serving its trademark fast and hot food worldwide.

Of the 66 chains in England only two are situated in Bucks, the recently opened chain in High Wycombe and another store in Bourne End.

Wimpy in Aylesbury in the 1970s

Alongside its famous burgers current Wimpy menus advertise other grilled goods like all day breakfasts.

Chicken and fish offerings will also be served at the new chain alongside the trademark quarter pounders and other beef goodies.

Hale Leys posted the news on social media, saying: "Look who's back, back in town! Coming soon to HALE LEYS."