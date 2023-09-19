Wife pays tribute to 'love of her life' after husband died in Buckingham collision

“We had our whole lives ahead of us”

The wife of a man killed in a collision in Buckingham, involving two motorbikes and a car, has paid tribute to her departed husband.

Yesterday (18 September), Thames Valley Police confirmed that Jason Wallis, who was in his 30s, died following a road traffic collision on the A421 at Tingewick on 9 September.

Via the police force, the wife of Jason, Nikki Wallis, released a tribute to him.

Nikki and Jason Wallis

She said: “It breaks my heart to announce the love of my life, best friend, and husband Jason Wallis has sadly passed away.

“On 9 September, Jason was involved in a fatal road traffic accident which has sadly taken him from me.

“We had our whole lives ahead of us, recently married six months ago, with endless possible memories that will now never be created, our time together has tragically been cut short, but you will forever live in my heart.

“Those who knew Jason knew how lucky they were to have a friend like him. His selflessness was never unnoticed and his kindness was always appreciated.

Jason Wallis died on 9 September

“I cannot thank Jason’s brother Andrew enough for the support he has given me during this awful time. I know Jason would be so grateful to him.

“Our world will never be the same again without you in it. But I promise to live my life, as well as yours so that your memory lives on. I will make you proud of what we could have achieved together.

“Forever yours, your wife Nikki x”

Jason’s family also confirmed via the police that funeral arrangements have not been made yet.

On 9 September two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were involved in a collision on the A421 Tingewick Bypass.

After the crash, which happened at roughly 4.05pm, Jason who was driving one of the motorcycles, died at the scene.

The other bike rider, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said on 10 September: Sadly a man has died and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.