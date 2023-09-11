News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man in 30s dies and another hospitalised after two motorbikes involved in collision with car in Buckingham

Another person involved in the collision remains in hospital
By James Lowson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man died near Buckingham after being involved in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car.

On Saturday (9 September), two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were involved in a collision on the A421 Tingewick Bypass.

After the crash, which happened at roughly 4.05pm, one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Most Popular
A man in his 30s died at the sceneA man in his 30s died at the scene
A man in his 30s died at the scene

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that his next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

The other bike rider, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains.

Read More
Figures revealed for upskirting crimes recorded in Thames Valley in past two yea...

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly a man has died and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.

“You can report any information to us by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230404494.”