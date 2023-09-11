Man in 30s dies and another hospitalised after two motorbikes involved in collision with car in Buckingham
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man died near Buckingham after being involved in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car.
On Saturday (9 September), two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were involved in a collision on the A421 Tingewick Bypass.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After the crash, which happened at roughly 4.05pm, one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that his next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.
The other bike rider, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains.
Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly a man has died and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.
“We’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.
“You can report any information to us by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230404494.”