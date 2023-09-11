Man in 30s dies and another hospitalised after two motorbikes involved in collision with car in Buckingham

Another person involved in the collision remains in hospital

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man died near Buckingham after being involved in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car.

On Saturday (9 September), two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were involved in a collision on the A421 Tingewick Bypass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the crash, which happened at roughly 4.05pm, one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

A man in his 30s died at the scene

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that his next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

The other bike rider, also a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains.

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly a man has died and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.