WhizzFizzFest returns to Aylesbury and other Bucks towns with three storytelling events this summer

Three storytelling shows will be performed in Bucks over consecutive weekends this summer

By James Lowson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

The annual children’s arts festival in Bucks is going on the road for the first time in its history.

Since its launch, WhizzFizzFest, has always taken place in Aylesbury, but two further events have been added this summer.

Over three consecutive weekends, from Saturday 1 July to Saturday 15 July, participants can enjoy a whirlwind of creative activities and unforgettable craft experiences.

WhizzFizzFest returns this summer
This year’s shows share an overarching theme of ‘friendship’.

The three events are as follows:

-Sunday 2 July – WhizzFizzFest @ Aylesbury on Sea with Aylesbury Town Council

-Saturday 8 July – WhizzFizzFest @ Desborough Carnival with High Wycombe BIDCo

-Saturday 15 July – WhizzFizzFest @ Hats Off Chesham with Chesham Connect

Linked to WhizzFizzFest will also be a series of smaller shows which will take place in local libraries, and a children’s author event at the Discover Bucks Museum in Aylesbury.

While most of this year’s WhizzFizzFest activities are free, there will be a small charge for the library shows, and the author event will be ticketed.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “WhizzFizzFest is a major annual event, drawing visitors to Aylesbury from across the county. This year, we're taking it on the road and extending the festivities to Chesham and High Wycombe too. Plus, a theatre production will visit some of our libraries.

“We're confident these changes will enable even more children and families in Bucks to experience the wonder and whizz of arts and culture.

“Remember, there's no need to reserve tickets for the main town events. Come along and enjoy the fun at as many events as you wish. We guarantee you'll be entertained and inspired!”

WhizzFizzFest has been running for over a decade, it was originally inspired by the controversial, world famous author who resided in Bucks, Roald Dahl.

But has since evolved into a wider celebration of children’s literature and creative arts.

More details can be found on the event website here, while updates can also be found on social media @whizzfizzfest.

Bucks Council organises the yearly creative arts extravaganza.

