Waddesdon Manor reopens with exciting new spring 2023 line-up and something for everyone

Waddesdon Manor has reopened after its winter hiatus and has announced a series of activities for spring 2023.

Visitors can re-enter the home today (22 March) after a couple of months of cleaning and conservation.

People can check out the quality collections spread throughout the grand building.

Tulips on Parterre 2022 (c) Waddesdon, A Rothschild House & Gardens. (Photo by Elspeth Osman-Allu)

Spring garden tours have also resumed at the Bucks beauty spots, guests can wander around the country grounds between Wednesdays and Sundays.

Guided 45-minute tours start at 11:30am and 2:30pm at Waddesdon gardens. Guests will learn more about the history of Waddesdon and the Rothschild family.

Waddesdon Manor advises wanderers to look out for beautiful spring blooms, woodland glades and elegant sculptures.

There is a limited capacity so tours are on a first-come basis and are subject to volunteer availability.

Daffodil Valley © Waddesdon Manor, National Trust. (Photographer Trevor Ray Hart)

Easter adventure activities aimed at families begin on March 29 and run until 10 April. Between Wednesday and Sunday over the Easter holidays youngsters can tackle Waddesdon’s Easter Trail, which is packed with games and creative activities all the family can get involved with.

Youngsters that complete 10 activities will win a chocolate easter egg when they finish. Guests are also free to visit the woodland playground on the site, and enjoy picnics, gourmet burgers, roast lunches and more.

From 7-10 April guests can book spots on a wine-tasting tour at the manor’s cellars. Over the Easter weekend participants will be joined experts who will guide them through a series of Rothschild and specialist guest bottles. The session is aimed at both wine lovers and newcomers wanting an introduction to tasting.

Wine tasting in the cellars © National Trust, Waddesdon Manor. (Photo Adam Hollier)

Further wine tasting events will be taking place at Waddesdon Manor on selected weekends throughout the summer. On the picturesque Parterre guests can enjoy wine tasting sessions in the gardens during the warmer summer months.

Guests who visit Waddesdon during the spring should look out for over 60,000 tulips that will appear on the Parterre, the largest number ever planted in this area.

Also forever flowers are being added to the famous site in partnership with well-known local not-for-profit organisation, Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

One-thousand hand crafted metal forget-me-nots will be installed at the Aviary.

