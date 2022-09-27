What does the future hold for Aylesbury restaurant which only opened in March?

Currently, staff involved with the New York Kitchen located in Hale Leys Shopping Centre are remaining tight-lipped on the restaurant's long term future.

Representatives from Hale Leys declined to comment when approached by The Bucks Herald.

While staff at New York Deli in Friars Square, which was involved with the running of the other site, did not respond to multiple requests for an update on the situation.

The restaurant is currently closed

It was only in March that the new restaurant opened amid much fanfare.

New York Kitchen not only promoted a range of food and beverages people could enjoy during the day, the site also boasted a cocktail bar.

At present, New York Kitchen still appears on certain food ordering and delivery applications and websites, but its webpage has been removed from Just Eat.

New York Kitchen ahead of its opening in March

Certain business strategy websites list New York Kitchen (Hale Leys) Ltd as a dormant company.

At the time of its opening just six months ago, owner Andrew George said: “After a long-anticipated wait, I am pleased with how the New York Kitchen project has turned out, to be situated at a prime location in Aylesbury. We are looking forward to seeing all our new customers soon in our great new contemporary restaurant in Hale Leys.”

The owner, who is also involved with New York Deli, promised a full menu would be launched at the new outlet, following its soft launch.

Hale Leys officials who have been unwilling to comment on the long term future of unit 22-23, felt the new restaurant reflected the changing face of the shopping centre when it opened.

It was championed as befitting of the changes the Hale Leys team had implemented at the shopping centre in central Aylesbury in recent years.

New York Kitchen was one of two high profile openings at one of Aylesbury’s biggest shopping sites.

Wimpy, a business with a long history in the town, returned in April.

The chain in Hale Leys has recovered from what the business described as early ‘teething problems’, which led to a one out of five Food Hygiene rating.