Aylesbury activity centre announces month-long discount rate for back to school birthday parties

Flip Out located in Friars Square in Aylesbury is offering a special offer designed to tie in with the start of the new school year.

At the adventure site children can enjoy expansive play areas complete with soft play, laser quest and ninja tag.

Flip Out Aylesbury

Advertisement

As the start of the school years brings new friends and more importantly, many birthday parties, Flip Out is offering a discount on bookings.

Parents can claim 20% off birthday parties booked in October, with the offer valid for any party taking place between September 2022 and December 2023, if you book before 31 October.

Flip Out offers two options a standard and an awesome party package.

Extra goodies are included in the latter deal.

Advertisement