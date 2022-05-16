Wendover schoolgirls complete marathon for military support services

Sisters, Emma, 10, and Lucy, seven, live at RAF Halton as their Dad serves in the Royal Air Force.

Like many armed forces personnel Emma and Lucy’s Dad regularly spends time away from home due to military exercises and overseas deployments.

He is set to be away with the armed forces for another four months this year.

Both girls attend Wendover C of E Primary School, where nine per cent of the students are from a service family.

The school regularly uses resources from the charity Little Troopers to support its service students, especially when parents are deployed on military operations.

Emma and Lucy were inspired to do their own fundraising challenge for the charity when the school raised more than £500 for Little Troopers earlier this year.

They are charting their progress as they go

They aim to run or walk 26 miles together during the month of May and are going out most days to complete a mile before school. They have already raised £120.

Dad, John, said: “We’re so proud of how the girls have taken on the challenge with such enthusiasm and energy.

"They have loved having a service club for military children at school and have really enjoyed the Little Troopers workshop and activities, so they wanted to give something back and support other forces children who are going through similar experiences.

"The loop around our estate is a quarter of a mile long and they are now in a routine of heading out every day and completing four laps before school. I never have to remind them to go out – before I know it, they are racing past the window on another lap.”

People can support the girls by making a donation on the Little Troopers website, and adding a personalised note stating their support for the girls.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “Seeing military children fundraise for our small charity really warms our heart. We’d love to see the local community get behind Emma and Lucy and donate if they can.

"Every penny raised really does make a big difference and helps Little Troopers to continue flying the flag for military children so that they feel recognised, supported and have a place to turn during challenging times such as when a parent is serving away from home or when they move home or school.”

Little Troopers supports children who have parents in the British Armed Forces.

It provides a variety of resources that parents can use to support children at home including the Little Troopers Separation Pack and Little Troopers Treasures story recording app for military parents to record themselves reading stories for their children to watch while they are away.

The charity also runs Little Trooper at School, a dedicated programme which provides specialist resources, courses and workshops for teachers and service children in school.