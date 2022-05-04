Bucks charity receives nearly £10,000 to provide free leisure activities for children with additional needs

Absolutely Together which runs free leisure events in Aylesbury and beyond received a grant of £9,524.

Events ran by the not-for-profit organisation focus on providing for families who have children and young adults with additional needs.

Absolutely Together is just one branch of a larger charity called, Absolutely Leisure Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the young people and their families who have enjoyed free leisure activities thanks to Absolutely Together

It works with families who have children and young adults with disabilities and learning differences by providing free access to exciting activities that everyone can take part in together.

Since its launch in 1994 the National Lottery has provided grants to organisations that help improve communities.

Absolutely Together says the funding will go towards a 1,000 Smiles initiative.

The initiative aims to put smiles on faces by providing 1,000 vouchers for free leisure activities to families across the county.

Greg Sinclair, chief executive of Absolutely Leisure

Activities that are up for grabs include: twin-seat go-karting, family bowling, cinema and theatre tickets, farm activity days, family swimming, and theme park and local attraction visits.

Absolutely Leisure chief executive Greg Sinclair said: “Due to financial or access difficulties, it can be hard for families that have members with additional needs to take part in activities together, which is where our Absolutely Together charity comes in.

"With our 1,000 Smiles campaign we want to give families experiences that allow them to make memories together.

“The National Lottery Community Fund is enabling us to focus specifically on families in Buckinghamshire and we look forward to providing experiences that make people smile.”