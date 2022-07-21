Wendover charity claims prestigious Queen's Award for Voluntary Services

Lindengate in Wendover

Each year since the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, outstanding examples of volunteering are honoured by Queen Elizabeth II.

Equivalent to an MBE, QAVS are the highest awards given to local voluntary groups in the UK, and they are awarded for life.

The latest charity to receive this prestigious honour is Lindengate, the charity, based in Wendover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindengate is a nature based health and wellbeing service at the foot of the Chiltern Hills.

The not-for-profit organisation covers six-acres from a nature site located adjacent to Dobbies Garden Centre.

People who use Lindengate’s facilities can participate in a number of nature-based activities designed to help with physical and mental wellbeing.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are delighted to announce that Lindengate has been awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Services for 2022.

“Without our community of 200 volunteers, this could not have been possible, making Lindengate what it is today, one of Buckinghamshire's most respected and successful charities and shaping our future, enabling many more people to benefit from our pioneering work.”

One of the techniques used at the charity is Greencare therapy which is delivered by experienced workers at the not-for-profit organisation.

Lindengate’s exercises are designed to create a sense of achievement, responsibility and self confidence.

The charity believes in five ways to achieve a sense of physical and mental wellbeing.

People can achieve this in charity’s eyes by being active, connecting with people and nature, taking notice of what’s around you, by continuing to learn, and giving to others.

The group activities offered by the charity allow people to feel connected to their community and volunteers are supportive and inclusive.

To mark the prestigious occasion the charity is hosting an awards event.

Charity patron, Countess Howe, the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire will be presenting the award to staff and volunteers from the charity.

More information on Lindengate is available on its website here.

The official ceremony will take place on Friday 19 August.