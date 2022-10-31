It is time to look at how October’s weather shaped up across Aylesbury. It was a wet month with 80 to 90mm of rain recorded, 10-15% above normal. The average temperature was 12.5C, about 2C above the long term average. In fact, completely against climatology, temperatures increased as the month

progressed!

There were showers in the first week across Aylesbury but also a lot of fine weather. We saw around 4mm of rain in total in the first seven days and temperatures peaked above 17C each day.

More wind and rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

There was more rain in the second week, with one particular band on 10 October giving 8mm of rain.

Under clear periods, as winds turned northerly, there were a few chilly nights, with temperatures down to around 1 or 2C. The morning of 11 October was the coldest morning and, if you were up early enough, you may have noticed a bit of frost on your car.

Temperatures climbed through the third week and there were several bands of rain. Eleven mms squared of rain was recorded on 16 October . A few flashes of lightning lit up the early morning sky to our east on the 20 October, as storms over Luton rumbled past.

The final week of October was both warm and also wet. We consistently reached 16-19C each day, with 20C on Saturday (29 October). You may also remember some spectacular thunderstorms and violent gusts of wind that blasted across the Vale on 23 October which also produced the wettest day of the month, over 20mm.

Thursday (3 November) and Friday this week are likely to see some rain but also some sunshine, with some wet and windy weather scheduled over the weekend. Bonfire night is currently in the balance with heavy rain during the daytime potentially clearing just in time for nightfall.