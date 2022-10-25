We have an exceptionally mild few days ahead of us in Aylesbury Vale, as temperatures climb a few degrees above the average.

Not just during the days, but with overnight temperatures likely reaching 9C above the norm in some places of the UK. This is all due to a warm tropical maritime airmass pushing in over the UK.

Several types of airmass are seen in the UK. Tropical maritime airmasses form over the tropical Atlantic and move in from the south-west. This moist airmass is fairly warm, with the air saturated, resulting in longer spells of rain.

The mild, unsettled spell continues

Tropical continental airmasses usually move in from North Africa. This hot, dry airmass can give us those scorching summer days where temperatures rapidly climb and break records, such as in July of this year.

Polar continental airmasses only occur during winter, moving in from eastern Europe, giving us low temperatures and some of the coldest nights seen across the UK.

If this airmass travels over the North Sea it picks up moisture, bringing heavy snowfall across eastern Britain.

Polar maritime airmasses bring moist air from the west or north-west and plenty of shower activity, whilst Arctic airmasses from the north are cold and moist, causing snow showers along northern coasts.

Advertisement

In Aylesbury Vale the weather will remain unsettled into the weekend, staying very mild. If the sun comes out Thursday, temperatures could reach around 20C across the Vale.